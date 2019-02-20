WWE Championship match announced for Fastlane 2019

Finally, last night on Smackdown, he was able to pin the WWE Champion to earn his spot in a WWE Championship match. During the six-man tag team main event match, Kofi Kingston pinned Daniel Bryan, fair and square, after a Trouble in Paradise Kick. So Shane McMahon did not hesitate to hand the contender’s spot for the most coveted title in sports entertainment to Kofi.

So, Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston is all set for WWE Fastlane PPV event. Here’s the official statement from WWE.com,

“Kingston will receive a long-awaited, one-on-one opportunity for the title at WWE Fastlane, giving the 11-year veteran a new lease on The New Day’s longstanding dream of placing a World Championship around the waist of The Dreadlocked Dynamo. Tune into WWE Fastlane to see who heads to WrestleMania as WWE Champion when the event streams live Sunday, March 10, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

It is interesting to note that Kofi Kingston will receive his first one-on-one WWE title match opportunity at Fastlane. It’s a shame that the multi-time mid-card champion never had the opportunity to compete in the prime title picture before this. But WWE Universe’s immense support from the past week has proven to be worthy for the human highlight reel. We hope he can deliver a solid match against Daniel Bryan to retain his spot in the main event picture for a while.

Daniel Bryan is currently in the midst of an incredible championship reign since the month of November. He had to turn heel to snatch it away from the then champion AJ Styles. Later, he brought out the 'Environmentalist' persona of himself on TV after he portrayed himself as the meanest heel on Smackdown.

Rowan joined him at Royal Rumble as a reinforcement to this gimmick to make him look even more stronger. On this past Sunday night, Daniel Bryan successfully defended his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber structure. He joined the likes of Triple H, John Cena and Edge who had won multiple matches inside the devastating steel structure.

Also, the clean win against five other challengers Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles, has already established him as the undisputed champion on Smackdown. So the competition at Fastlane are unlikely to give him any trouble. If speculations are true then he is all set to enter Wrestlemania 35 as the reigning WWE champion.