WWE change Wrestlemania plan; Goldberg to win Universal title?

The boss does not really bother about IWC's sentiment when setting up a match card for the 'show of shows' as logic gets overshadowed by money. So, WWE Universe may have to be ready to get furious with the WWE owner's recent change in plans of the main event of the show.

Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House gimmick have been the hottest thing going around in the WWE for months and that as expected was destined to be in the main event spotlight at Wrestlemania. But the recent return of Goldberg may have something to do to shift the momentum against the current Universal Champion, altought the fans would hate to see that.

As announced on last week's Smackdown, Goldberg will challenge The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown 2020 where the champion was the undisputed favorite to retain. Then the plan was to set up a match against Roman Reigns at the grandest stage of them all.

But Vince McMahon smelt more money with Goldberg's entry into the context. He now wants to replace the new residential demonic character of the WWE with The Myth.

Goldberg may very well end up winning the Universal Championship at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show and thereby confirm a dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36.

Dave Meltzer discussed about the advantages of Goldberg's success on Wrestling Observer Radio where he stresses on the fact that the former WCW franchise player is a much heavier name than The Fiend when it comes to selling out the April 5th extravaganza in Tampa, Florida.

He went on to say that a 'Spear vs. Spear match' would garner more attention among the mainstream audience. Plus, WWE could protect Goldberg's dominant status with a one-off title run starting at Super ShowDown. Vince would not mind that outcome even if it comes at the expense of the top-most merchandise seller of the WWE who is also on a undefeated streak. Here's more from the source,

“You gotta protect him and he’s gotta be Bill Goldberg. If you start f*cking with him then he’s not gonna mean anything. He’s a guy you can… so here’s the thing — For WrestleMania — the reality is that for WrestleMania the marquee value at WrestleMania even as much as they’ve spent all year pushing The Fiend as this unstoppable monster the fact is that Roman Reigns vs Goldberg or The Fiend vs Roman Reigns that on the marquee for WrestleMania Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg will have more fan interest.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

After making his WWE return in 2016, Goldberg won the Universal title for the first time just a month before Wrestlemania 33 ending Kevin Owens' hot-run.

It just shows a great example of how much marketable The Boss considers this particular superstar who once won 183 matches in a row. Soon, he might be known as The Fiend-hunter amidst the sand dunes of Saudi Arabia once Super Showdown passes by on February 27th.