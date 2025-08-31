Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time?

WWE Clash in Paris: Full List of Matches, Timing, Key Encounters, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:05 [IST]

Clash in Paris is an upcoming 2025 professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and livestreaming event produced by the American company WWE.

It is scheduled for Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The event will feature wrestlers from WWE's Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This marks WWE's second PPV and livestreaming event in France, following Backlash in May 2024, and the first one held in the Paris metropolitan area.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Schedule

Start Time: August 31 at 11:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time in Paris) at the Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France.

Streaming: Live on Netflix in India and Peacock in the US.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 features six exciting matches with three championship titles at stake. The main event is a World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Four-Way where Seth Rollins defends his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. This high-stakes match allows Rollins to lose the title without being pinned, creating unpredictability and drama.

John Cena faces Logan Paul in what is Cena's debut and farewell match in France, adding emotional weight to the event. Roman Reigns goes head-to-head with Bronson Reed in a highly anticipated showdown, while Sheamus and Rusev engage in a physical "Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook" no-disqualification match. On the women's side, Becky Lynch defends her Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, a clash between different wrestling generations.

Lastly, The Wyatt Sicks will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits, promising high-energy teamwork and action. Overall, the card balances legacy, rivalries, and intense competition for an electrifying event

WWE Clash of Paris Cards

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight (Fatal Four-way)

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight (Fatal Four-way) John Cena vs. Logan Paul: Cena's retirement tour brings him to Paris.

Cena's retirement tour brings him to Paris. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed: Non-title match

Non-title match Sheamus vs. Rusev: No-disqualification match

No-disqualification match Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits

WWE Clash in Paris Start Times

Region Start Time Date Streaming India 11:30 PM IST August 31 Netflix USA 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT August 31 Peacock UK 7 PM BST August 31 Netflix France 8 PM local August 31 Peacock / Local Broadcast