WWE confirm first championship match for TLC PPV

Bengaluru, October 4: At the No Mercy PPV, we witnessed the Women’s Championship was on the line in a fatal-5-way match and the reigning champion, Alexa Bliss had a dominant outing that night as she defeated four other elite female athletes of the Raw locker room.

This certainly gave a boost to her confidence and she delivered some trash talk on Mickie James in the Raw Talk show after the PPV. Being a pioneer in the women’s wrestling, Mickie certainly did not take it lightly and started a feud against Bliss.

This was a much needed rivalry for the fans who were tired of the names like only Bayley and Sasha Banks challenging Bliss for the title. Plus, ever since she moved to the main roster, the former women’s champion never got a single shot at the title.

Mickie James was on the look out for the champion at backstage earlier this week on Raw but instead met Nia Jax, which caused a singles match between the pair. The veteran one had Nia down with a superkick but Alexa Bliss interfered and got the match disqualified.

The Raw general manager, Kurt Angle was pretty impressed with Mickie’s performance against Nia and gave her an opportunity to challenge for the Raw Women’s title at the TLC PPV. Following this announcement, WWE.com confirmed the first match for the upcoming PPV,

“Mickie James will have the opportunity to reclaim her former glory and capture her seventh Women’s Title when she steps into the squared circle against the very formidable Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE TLC on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Like her or hate her, outspoken four-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss can back up every word she says in the ring. However, does Mickie James still have what it takes to overcome the crafty champion and reclaim her spot at the top of the mountain? Find out what will happen, Sunday, Oct. 22, at 8 ET/5 PT."

Later in the show, the champion, Alexa Bliss was not impressed with this decision and expressed her disappointment in a video released by WWE.