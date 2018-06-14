WWE's Daniel Bryan in twitter battle with UFC's Mike Jackson

UFC president Dana White was furious about this and confirmed that the pair will never be seen inside the Octagon ever again. They both were at the wrong side of a lot of negative comments across the internet. Daniel Bryan also joined this list by taking a shot at Mike Jackson.

He featured in a recent Q&A session on Instagram with his wife. Brie Bella continued to answer the questions that were asked by the fans. Bryan instead of responding to them asked a question to himself about defeating Mike Jackson in a fight. As per him, he can do it on any given day.

The following were his quotes which were a one-sided conversation, (courtesy Pro-wrestling Sheet)

“Did they just ask me if I could beat Mike Jackson in a fight?”

“I could beat him on the ground, for sure … I think”.

Nikki Bella was present in the background of the video. She urged Bryan to prove it someday when he gave the significant reply,

“If WWE were to let me fight in the UFC, then maybe.”

Daniel Bryan Says He Could Beat Mike Jackson “On the Ground” in UFC Fight (VIDEO) https://t.co/4hgQ4VmVZs pic.twitter.com/lLNm6ZNhMJ — We Recruit Wrestlers (@PWTeesRecruiter) June 12, 2018

A MMA athlete like Jackson was unlikely to ignore these comments from the Smackdown superstar. He responded with a tweet of his own in which he promised to make Bryan’s condition even worse if he were to ever meet him the ring one day. Below are his quotes to fansided.com along with a strong reply via Twitter,

“Look Daniel Bryan; I will do you worse than I did your man Punk because I will have no reservations in punching this guy in the face 100-percent. And at will.”

Hey, @WWEDanielBryan, don’t let your mouth write a check your ass can’t cash. You don’t want to get potatoed like your mans did at #UFC225. https://t.co/5ODbOgXhZ5 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 12, 2018

Fans who are wondering about Daniel Bryan’s involvement in UFC should know that he trained in MMA during his in-ring break in WWE. One of the UFC fighters, Benson Henderson confirmed that he showed a lot of skills inside the ring. However, it is not likely that we can see Bryan and Jackson go one-on-one inside the Octagon.

Daniel Bryan is under contract with the WWE until September 2018. The pro-wrestling company will not let him compete in a UFC fight due to his neck injury. Jackson himself is now banned from the Octagon courtesy of the UFC president. So this one is considered to be a one-off banter on social media between the pair.