WWE: Daniel Bryan will face Big Cass at Backlash PPV

We had hoped to see the bad blood between The Miz and Daniel Bryan intensify further in Tuesday's Smackdown Live episode. After all, the eight-time Intercontinental Champion was back on the blue brand after a long time, promising a special episode of Miz TV featuring Bryan as the guest.

However, Big Cass appeared instead of Bryan, cutting a furious promo. According to him, the day Daniel Bryan was cleared to compete was the same day he was cleared to return to in-ring competition after overcoming an MCL injury. However, instead of talking about him, the audience was busy celebrating about the favorite superstar, which has infuriated Big Cass.

Cass accused the leader of the YES movement of stealing his spotlight. After coming back on Smackdown Live, he targeted Daniel Bryan for the same reason. Even on Tuesday night, Big Cass delivered an attack to keep Daniel Bryan in the backstage area instead of appearing on Miz TV.

According to Bryan, Big Cass was the superstar who pounced on him from the back to injure his shoulder. Bryan has now sought a singles competition at the Backlash PPV event and it was immediately sanctioned.

Check out the update from WWE.com: “It was discovered that Bryan had been attacked from behind, an assault that one can only assume came from Cass.

As a result, the still war-torn Bryan asked SmackDown General Manager Paige to set up a match between the two Superstars for WWE Backlash, promising that it won’t matter how big his opponent is when he makes him tap out. Don’t miss WWE Backlash when Big Cass clashes with The Beard, streaming live Sunday, May 6.”

"It doesn't matter how big you are, because everyone is the same size when they're on the mat, and they're tapping OUT." - @WWEDanielBryan looks forward to meeting @BigCassWWE at #WWEBacklash! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5jO6Giwncv — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2018

This is a good way to keep Daniel Bryan engaged in another feud instead of pitting him against names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe or Shinsuke Nakamura. These feuds will be stored for the bigger PPV events at a later part of 2018.

image caption: Daniel Bryan (left) (image courtesy WWE.com)