WWE: Final lineup and potential winners of MITB 2018 ladder matches

The final lineup for both MITB ladder matches from WWE Raw and Smackdown Live is now officially confirmed. The last two slots were filled earlier this week in Raw and Smackdown. While, the tradition of hosting a separate women's MITB ladder match from the previous edition has survived again this year.

Check out the line up for the ladder matches below.

2018 Men's division MITB ladder match participants-

Braun Strowman

Finn Balor

Bobby Roode

Kevin Owens

The Miz

Rusev

One member of the New Day

Samoa Joe

2018 Women's division MITB ladder match participants-

Ember Moon

Alexa Bliss

Natalya

Sasha Banks

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Lana

Naomi

The speculations on the potential winners of these two matchups are running high as winning this briefcase can change a superstar's career. He or she is guaranteed a shot at the world championships anytime before the next event.

Men's division ladder match lineup seems pretty much interesting with several superstars who are favorite to win the contest. The Miz is the front-runner right now as he needs to return to the main event picture. There is no better way to do it by giving him the MITB briefcase.

Another superstar who starts odds on favourite with the Miz is Smackdown's Samoa Joe. The Samoan submission mission heads into the match with all the momentum on his side. This should eventually help him win this match and then become the next WWE Champion. Kevin Owens is another name who deserves to get a shot at Universal Championship. Hence, we should consider him also in the mix.

Now one thing to notice in the aforementioned names is that they are heels. The heel superstars can match up to the moniker of this matchup. So, the same can be assumed for the women's division. From that perspective, Alexa Bliss is the favorite to capitalize on this opportunity as making her the champion will be what's 'best for business.'

The same can be said for Lana of Smackdown Live. She can attract the fans despite being a heel. It's an amazing quality of her that needs to be appreciated. The Ravishing Russian is currently close to being given a push. So we should not be surprised if the creative team builds her as a future champion.