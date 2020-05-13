WWE forced to move Summerslam 2020 out of Boston

A significant change is evident for the second biggest pro-wrestling weekend of the year as the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view likely has to be moved from the City of Boston, Massachusetts amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The government had let their decisions known about upcoming events and that won't be favoring WWE, at all.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that they plan to have a "healthy re-opening" of the city when it's safe. All parades and festivals will be canceled during this summer in Boston up to and including Labor Day on September 7.

🌟 The Biggest Event of the Summer is coming to Boston! 🌟



Don’t miss out on all the action... get your exclusive #SummerSlam Travel Package today ➡️ https://t.co/TKWZoQlWVj pic.twitter.com/jHTi6ueHxs — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) February 21, 2020

He further stated that they would consider smaller events on a case-by-case basis, but promoters would have to start looking for alternatives if their event intends to bring large crowds together, which WWE obviously would have for SummerSlam.

The full statement released by Boston Mayor reads as follows,

"We are planning a healthy re-opening and an equitable recovery process as soon as the health data tells us it is safe. But we do not envision a point this summer when it will make sense to have large crowds gathered in close contact for prolonged periods.

"I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston, up to and including Labor Day on September 7.

"For smaller events, we will be looking at them on a case-by-case basis as we move through the summer months. If your event brings crowds together in close contact-like a concert, a road race, or a flag-raising you should start looking at alternatives now."

#SummerSlam is coming to BOSTON! ✈️🌟🎟



Get your exclusive SummerSlam Travel Package today: https://t.co/LD9bLH2usk pic.twitter.com/LgxlwEcNsO — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) March 2, 2020

For those who're unaware, SummerSlam 2020 is currently scheduled on August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston. The weekend also has the August 21 SmackDown go-home show scheduled at the TD Garden, alongside WWE NXT "Takeover: Boston" on August 22, and the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 24.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the TD Garden arena has claimed that they have not received any updates from WWE regarding changes to SummerSlam and it's still slated to happen, as planned. But the Government order will have to be carried out and an update could soon be out regarding the relocation of the biggest party of the summer.

WWE is yet to officially announce any alteration to SummerSlam 2020 but it seems moving the show to the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida would be the best option that they could possibly have.

They dealt with WrestleMania 36 venue change, in a similar way. WWE may be able to find another arena to host SummerSlam by August which depends on how the other states of USA re-opens if and when the Coronavirus effect slows down.