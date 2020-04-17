WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: April 17, 2020

Moreover, it will be a live show, which could pull up the declining TV ratings. So a loaded edition of SmackDown was announced to give a massive boost to Money In The Bank buildup.

A WrestleMania 36 title rematch has been announced on the show with the tag team titles hanging in the balance. Two separate MITB match qualifiers will be there from male and female division.

Also, a match will decide whether Tamina becomes a new number one contender for the women’s title. Plus, two former best friends will try to patch up when SmackDown airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Money In The Bank has been confirmed for next month despite the original host venue canceling it. Eyeing May 10th, the hypes for the show have begun from this week's Raw where we have received three female competitors for the MITB ladder match. Now, it's time to insert a couple of stars from SmackDown into the opportunistic matchup.

So, there will be two separate qualifying matches from the male and female division. In the first one of them, Naomi will take on Dana Brooke whereas in the second one Daniel Bryan competes against Cesaro. Naomi and Bryan are the two respective favorites to win their scheduled bouts and advance to the 2020 Money In The Bank ladder match.

We were supposed to see a triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36 for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships where The Miz and John Morrison would've defended against the Uso twins and Big E-Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, The Miz was unable to compete which forced the match lineup to change.

Morrison, Jimmy Uso, and Kingston represented their teams. Now the three remaining members will battle in the rematch from the show of shows with the titles on the line.

"The roles will be reversed when The Miz represents himself and Morrison and defends the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Jey Uso representing The Usos and Big E representing The New Day. Will the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” yet again prevail under unique circumstances, or will either Jey Uso or Big E bring home championship gold for their respective team? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!" (courtesy WWE.com)

Bayley was basking in glory, last week about her successful title defense (via assistance from bestie Sasha Banks) at WrestleMania 36 in a Fatal-5-Way match until Tamina interrupted her. The big woman doubted whether Bayley is capable of defeating her for that title in a one-on-one bout.

Being a fair champion, she set up a match where Tamina has to defeat the 'GOAT' Sasha Banks to secure the title match. So, now it's up to The Boss to protect her best friend again from a precarious position.

The Fire n Desire Tag Team remains no more after the fallouts the two best friends had, two weeks ago. A mysterious person aired some footage to disclose that Sonya Deville was intentionally trying to make a crack in the relationship between Mandy Rose and Otis.

From WrestleMania 36 onwards, these two have officially become lovebirds as now Sonya looks to come up with some direct words to Mandy which WWE is promoting as a 'clear-the-air' segment.

"Prior to WrestleMania, a shadowy figure revealed that Deville had interceded on Rose’s Valentine’s date with Otis in order to set up Dolph Ziggler with The Golden Goddess. Then at the Show of Shows, Mandy Rose entered late to slap Deville, low blow The Showoff and plant a kiss on the victorious Otis. Will Sonya and Mandy iron out their differences, or is this just the beginning of their implosion?"