WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 14, 2021

Additionally, the Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be defended on the Friday Night show ahead of this weekend's PPV at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



A thrilling Throwback episode of SmackDown witnessed Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins to earn the right to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Legendary General Manager Theodore Long was back at the scene to announce that by the power given to him by WWE Official Adam Pierce, he was able to present Cesaro with this golden opportunity.





In the Wrestlemania rematch, Rollins made it clear that he didn't want Jey Uso's help who was standing at ringside. As he shoved Jey to the ground, Jimmy Uso hit the Smackdown Savior with a Superkick, paving the way for The Swiss Cyborg to hit the Neutralizer and claim another pinfall win over the former world champion.With that win, Cesaro will now compete in the first world title match of his WWE career. But before that, he will have to feature in a 'one last stand’ segment with none other than Roman Reigns who is furious about Jimmy’s actions since returning. The biggest problem is that the elder Uso doesn't want to 'fall in line’ with the Head of the Table.To make things worse, Seth Rollins is not happy, either on how Jimmy cost him in the match against Cesaro. In a heated post-match conversation with Reigns, he instructed his former Shield brethren to take care of his Samoan cousin. If Reigns can’t do so then Rollins has to step forward hinting that he could be in a collision course with Jimmy at Backlash.Tamina Snuka and Natalya are hell-bent to erase the disrespects they receive from the locker room. In a pivotal step to do so, the second-generation superstars have now received an opportunity to clinch the gold they’ve been looking for.

On tonight’s Smackdown, the two of them will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler over the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

This is a Wrestlemania rematch where Nattie and Tamina won a Gauntlet Match to become new number-one contenders but failed to capture the titles. This time around, the challengers are focused than ever especially after receiving a beatdown from the champions, last week. So, a title alteration won’t be surprising, at all.Speaking of title matches, at Wrestlemania Backlash, Bianca Belair will put her Smackdown Women’s Title on the line against Bayley. Perhaps, her prior wins over the Role Model made the champion, over-confident.But a vicious attack from Bayley pointed out why she shouldn’t be taken lightly, heading into the match. Will the EST of WWE be able to bounce back before the title match showdown? We’ll find out answers on this PPV go-home episode of Smackdown.