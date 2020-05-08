WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: May 8, 2020

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt come face to face for the first time ahead of their Universal Championship Match whereas Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will be settling old scores on the show.

Jeff Hardy is ready to ignite his comeback whereas two huge tag team matches are also scheduled on the final SmackDown before WWE Money In The Bank which airs on tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt are on a brutal collision course at WWE Money In The Bank, in a title bout. These two share a storied past which was used to build up the angle, thus far instead of letting them present for a confrontation.

Two days away from the gimmick-based PPV event, WWE.com confirmed that these two will finally be under the same roof which hints all hells may break loose,

"Wyatt has been content with sending messages to his former family member from the comfort of his Firefly Fun House abode, but Strowman is tired of the puppet show. The Universal Champion invited the twisted Superstar to come, find him and meet face to face this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

What message will Wyatt have in store for his former “Black Sheep” in person? Tune in to SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see if the tensions boil over Friday Night."

After a hiatus of more than nine months, Jeff Hardy made his return to action on a March episode by defeating King Corbin on SmackDown in his first match of 2020.

Since then, WWE has been airing different chapters of The Charismatic Enigma's illustrious career which in turn infuriated former WWE Champion Sheamus. As Hardy resurfaces on TV, again, the Celtic Warrior will also be present on the scene promising a fresh feud to kick-off on the blue brand.

Another major attraction for this week's SmackDown is going to be a one-on-one contest between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. It is the first-time-ever that these two former best friends will be colliding inside the squared circle during their ongoing feud which's become deeply personal.

Deville decided to interfere in Rose's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match against Carmella, and the distraction forced Rose to get eliminated from a career-altering experience.

If that's not enough then an onslaught attack was also reserved, following the match which makes tensions running higher-then-ever between the two. The Golden Goddess promised payback and hopefully can stay true to her words unless Deville's partner-in-crime Dolph Ziggler decides to help her out in the much-anticipated matchup.

In a scheduled tag team match from the Women’s Division, Tamina & Lacey Evans teams up again Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

While a Women’s Championship opportunity awaits Tamina against Bayley at Money In The Bank, Evans Women’s Right-ed Banks off the opportunistic ladder match, a couple of weeks ago. With both the teams fuming on one another, this contest is going to be an all-out physical brawl.

Daniel Bryan and King Baron Corbin have the opportunity to compete at the 2020 men's division Money In The Bank ladder match. But before that, they both get a chance to gain momentums in their corner, when Bryan and his training partner Drew Gulak look forward to team with a mystery partner to battle the heel team of King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a six-person tag match.

Who will show up as the friend of the babyface team? We will get the answer when Friday's hottest show airs on FOX with the final Money In The Bank hype.