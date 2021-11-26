WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 26, 2021

So, both the Universal Champion and the Women’s Champion are expected to receive new opponents for their next title match defenses at the next pay-per-view.

A huge tag team match is being advertised while a new NXT recruit will make his in-ring debut on tonight’s episode that goes down from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As the heated feud between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and King Xavier Woods continued on Smackdown, the latter emerged to school Reigns on being the legit king despite Reigns’ destroying the king’s ornaments, last week.

He also challenged The Head of the Table to meet him in the ring but The Bloodline instead took pleasure in destroying him.

Woods’ New Day buddy Big E provided him back-up by the end of the night but then Reigns defeated him in the Champion vs. Champion non-title bout at Survivor Series.

Now, WWE has been teasing a new challenger for Universal Champion who could be revealed this week. Given the circumstances, King Xavier is the front-runner to capture this spot.

Speaking of a new number-one contender, Toni Storm is favored to capture the same position when it comes to the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Two weeks ago, she confronted Charlotte Flair for a title match opportunity which was turned down since the champion was focused on her match against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series.

Now that the PPV is over and Flair came up short against her long-term rival in the bragging rights event, she must be poised to be back on the winning track.

Defeating Toni Storm for the Women’s Title could allow her to get back the momentums. Plus, The Queen already promised to hand this anticipated title match to the former NXT UK Women’s Champion during the backstage segment from last week.

WWE has announced a fresh matchup for this week’s Smackdown where Cesaro will take on blue brand newcomer Ridge Holland in the latter’s blue brand in-ring debut.

This match will be a continuation of the rivalry with Cesaro standing up against the alliance of Holland and Sheamus.

For the past couple of weeks, Holland has been very much vocal about how he owes his WWE career to Sheamus.

Then he helped his fellow countryman and idol to overcome Cesaro with a Brogue Kick and emerge victorious in a high-stakes Fatal-4-Way Match with Survivor Series implications. Cesaro is still fuming over the loss and he’s coming for retribution.

Madcap Moss found himself making his SmackDown singles in-ring debut against Jeff Hardy, last week. With Drew McIntyre backing him up, Hardy picked up an easy win, leaving Moss and his buddy Corbin in an unhappy state.

Now, WWE has confirmed Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre and Jeff Hardy for tonight with the following preview notes.

“McIntyre, Hardy, and Corbin shared the ring as part of Team SmackDown at Survivor Series but that did little to bury the bad blood between the trio.

"The Charismatic Enigma toppled Madcap Moss last week on the blue brand, as The Scottish Warrior fended off Happy Corbin's attempted intervention.

"Will McIntyre & Hardy be able to deliver another laugh at the expense of Corbin & Moss? Catch the massive tag team showdown this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”