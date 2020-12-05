WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: December 4, 2020

The Universal Champion was all set to address his potential next challenger to set a showdown. Also, King Baron Corbin was scheduled to be in a match against Murphy in a neutralized environment when the show aired from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

The entire SmackDown roster gathered on the stage to pay tribute to the late great Pat Patterson. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Hall of Famer, and Patterson's friend Gerald Brisco also stood with them. A Thank You Pat chant broke out before the main show.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns walked out with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso to kick off the show. Kayla Braxton showed a video of Jey's attacks per Reigns' instructions from last week and asked some questions. Reigns opted to embarrass Kayla instead of answering those.

Kevin Owens interrupted and wanted to settle things like a man. So he proposed a TLC match for the two but Reigns left the ring.

Bayley vs. Natalya was the opening match of SmackDown where Bianca Belair was present at the commentary table. Bayley got out of a Sharpshooter attempt and hit Nattie with a running knee to the face and then a running clothesline. But she missed a big kick in the corner allowing Natalya to re-apply the Sharpshooter to get a submission win.

A Pat Patterson Tribute Match happened on SmackDown where Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Big E teamed against WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Bryan applied the YES Lock but Sami got out of it and hit a Brainbuster.

Bryan eventually rolled up Sami like Patterson would do, to secure the win. Rey hit a 619 on Ziggler while Big E planted him with a Big Ending, once the match was over.

Sasha Banks and Carmella had a War of Words interview segment from two different sets. Banks offered a SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity to Carmella at TLC but the latter didn't answer to it and decided to cut the feed.

Murphy came out with the Mysterio family to have a rematch with King Baron Corbin who brought some security guards of his own. At one point, Corbin instructed his security guards to attack Rey Mysterio and Dominick. Murphy ran out to stop them but while coming back to the ring, Corbin planted Murphy with the End of Days to pick up the win.

SmackDown main event featured a tag team match featuring Otis and Kevin Owens teaming against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Reigns hit Otis against the steel ring steps to take him out of the match. Uso readied for a Frogsplash but Reigns wanted the tag. The miscommunication allowed Owens to connect with a Stunner on Uso. But he couldn't get the pinfall as Reigns broke the attempt.

He applied the Guillotine Submission on Owens and refused to let it go forcing the referee to call a DQ-end to the match. Reigns and Uso then beat down Owens with chairs before Uso connected with a Frogsplash on the victim. Suddenly, Reigns attacked Uso with a chair shot as the latter disobeyed him during the tag match. The show came to an end with Reigns standing tall with his title while Owens and Uso were laid out in the ring.