WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: November 18, 2022

Shotzi also received unprecedented help while going up against the alliance of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Also, Smackdown World Cup continued with two First-Round matchups.

Check out the recap and results from the November 18 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut:

- Smackdown opened with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) coming out to the ring.

Sheamus made Drew an Honorary Brutey member so that they could team up with them against The Bloodline in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

Drew agreed to join forces with them, but then mentioned how they need one more person to complete their side. Sami Zayn interrupted pointing out how The Bloodline will take care of them at WarGames.

Sami Zayn didn't look to care who the last person would be to join McIntyre and The Brutes. But Sheamus said their last man is someone that Sami will never expect (indicating to Sami's best friend Kevin Owens).

- Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali to advance to the next round of the World Cup Tournament in the opening match of Smackdown. After moving out of the way for a 450-Splash, Ricochet delivered a Shooting Star Press for the pin-fall win.

- Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) defeated Madcap Moss after Scarlett provided a distraction. Kross passed out Moss with the Straight Jacket submission after which Emma came to the ring to check on Moss.

- In an in-ring confrontation, Bray Wyatt wanted to give an apology to LA Knight for head-butting him, last week. LA came out and dared to confront Wyatt. Additionally, he slapped Wyatt's face, twice before leaving.

- The Usos wanted Karrion Kross if he'd be the last man in their opposition team for WarGames. Kross confirmed that he's not and furthermore, he will come for Roman Reigns when the time is right.

- Shotzi defeated Shayna Baszler (with Ronda Rousey) after receiving sudden help from Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey was constantly distracting Shotxi from taking advantage.

At one point, Raquel Rodriguez's music hit as she headed to the ring to support Shotzi. Shotzi took advantage of the situation and picked up a roll-up win on Baszler.

- LA Knight was found buried under chairs and trash cans, backstage.

- Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser) in a six-man tag team match.

Kingston got tagged into the match as he leveled Kaiser with a crossbody off the top rope. Woods tagged in as the duo delivered the Midnight Hour for the pin to win.

- Butch (with Sheamus, Holland, and McIntyre) defeated Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa and The Usos) to advance to the next round of the Smackdown World Cup Tournament in the main event match.

Zayn caught Butch with an Exploder, then went for the Helluva Kick but Jey Uso provided a distraction. Butch connected with the Bitter End to get the pin-fall win.

After the match, Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and The Bloodline started fighting. Roman Reigns also joined the ring to clean house but then Kevin Owens came out to be the equalizer.

Kevin Owens just hit Roman Reigns with the stunner! 😵 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HLlrtfvsjR — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 19, 2022

Owens was revealed to be the last man for the Men's WarGames Match as he took out Roman Reigns with a Stunner. The babyface team stood tall to send the show off-air.