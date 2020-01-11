WWE Friday Night SmackDown results with highlights: January 10, 2020

The Usos were announced for the main event of the show. Also, weeks of grudge between The Boss and The Lady was supposed to be settled via a singles contest in a show that took place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Miz TV kicked off SmackDown where the host received a lot of boos from the crowd for attacking Kofi Kingston, last week. Soon, John Morrison came out to join him on the show in a thunderous ovation.

But he turned on the fans blaming them for not acknowledging Miz's past 15 years of accolades. The New Day interrupted the two newly turned heels to set up the first match of the night.

Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz was the opening match lineup of SmackDown where Kofi's rally got blocked after a Crossbody as he ran into a big DDT. Kofi tried to come back hitting an SOS but Miz applied the Figure Four submission.

On the outside, Morriston leaped off the steel ring steps to plant Big E with a cannonball kick. Miz used this altercation as a distraction and drop Kofi with the Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the win.

Bray Wyatt aired another edition of Firefly Funhouse to keep the storyline going for WWE Title at Royal Rumble. Mandy Rose gave a cake written I'm Sorry on it to Otis Dojovic after Dolph Ziggler destroyed Otis' cake, two weeks ago.

Alexa Bliss was in control of the next match against Mandy Rose. Bliss dropped the double knees to Rose after which Heavy Machinery walked out on the ramp. Otis was seen eating the cake given by Mandy that appeared to be a distraction to Bliss. Mandy took advantage and rolled up Bliss from the back to pick up the win.

Lacey Evans appeared on SmackDown to take on Sasha Banks which could not take place as the latter was in LA to record her rap song. Banks’ buddy Bayley appeared on the tron and blasted Evans saying her daughter is a snot-nosed kid.

A furious Evans went backstage to ensue a brawl with the champion. She almost hit Evans with a Women’s Right when the referees appeared and take her away from there.

Braun Strowman defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown in a non-title affair. Despite shenanigans outside the ring by Sami Zayn and Cesaro, Strowman was able to connect with the Running Powerslam to get away with the victory.

Roman Reigns came out on SmackDown to cut a promo on winning Royal Rumble and then main-event WrestleMania for the fifth time. The Usos joined him inside the ring speaking about their comeback and getting revenge on King Corbin.

Soon Corbin came out delivering harsh comments on Reigns and The Usos. Reigns then challenge Corbin in a singles contest at Royal Rumble which was accepted.

The main event of Smackdown featured the lineup of The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin. Corbin instigated Reigns at ringside as a result of which Reigns nailed him with a huge spear to disqualify the match.

Reigns tried to unload on Corbin when Robert Roode made him return on the show. He planted Reigns with a spinebuster on the announce table allowing Ziggler to execute a flying elbow off the top rope through it. The heel stood tall as the show went off the air.