WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: September 11, 2020

Bray Wyatt was scheduled to introduce a Firefly Fun House character while Bayley was to address the WWE Universe about her attack on Sasha Banks. Here are the results from the show that went down at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened SmackDown and brought out his Clash Of Champions opponent Jey Uso to talk about how they are bound by the brotherhood. Their family talk was interrupted by Sheamus and King Baron Corbin who thought this whole thing stunk. Uso proposed a tag team match among them before sending the two heels out of the ring.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match on SmackDown between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy was eventually disqualified, thanks to Sami Zayn's interference. He attacked Styles and sent him to the steel ring steps before nailing Hardy with a Helluva Kick. Styles won the match via disqualification but Hardy retained the title.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura took on the Lucha House Party. The SmackDown tag champions were in control of the match as they took cheap shots on their opponents. Suddenly the big screen showed that Raw tag team champions The Street Profits have been partying on the champions' lounge. Cesaro was distracted by this as Kalisto rolled him up from behind for the victory.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley appeared, next on SmackDown carrying the bent steel chair that she used to neat up former partner Sasha Banks, last week. She seems to be absolutely happy about her actions as she was always using Sasha Banks to remain the Golden Role Model that she’s become today.

A SmackDown Women's Championship Number-one Contender's Fatal 4 Way went down with the lineup of Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Lacey Evans. Cross was attacked by Bayley on the ramp whereas she also digested an eerie Sister Abigail from Alexa Bliss as the latter vanished from the ring. But Cross was back to her feet and dropped Evans with a Neckbreaker. She then blocked a Samoan Drop and rolled up Tamina for the victory.

The Miz ran away with Otis' Lunchbox during the latter's match against John Morrison. But this distraction wasn't enough to stop Otis from hitting the Caterpillar and the Vader Bomb for an easy win.

The new Firefly Fun House segment introduced us to the new Special Advisor for the Funhouse - Wobbly Walrus, a character that is inspired by Paul Heyman.

King Baron Corbin and Sheamus vs. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso was the SmackDown main event lineup for this week where Uso was all alone throughout this match. Sheamus was getting ready for a Brogue Kick when Reigns' music hit.

Uso took advantage of the distraction by hitting a superkick followed by the Frog Splash. Reigns tagged in and connected with the Spear on Sheamus for the win. The two Samoan cousins celebrated as the show came to an end.