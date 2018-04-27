WWE gears up for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia

So, it is quite obvious that it will receive much more mainstream attention. The capacity is no less than the Wrestlemania show. This is a direct message of the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world that they can host such huge shows even outside the comfort zone of United States of America.

This indicates two things. Firstly, WWE can bring such entertainment to most of the countries around the world. Secondly, this is one step closer to host Wrestlemania outside the United States region, for the very first time. After all, no other company brings the family-based entertainment like WWE does.

Meanwhile, the venue of Greatest Royal Rumble is almost finished decorating. Some of the pictures and videos have been leaked on the internet. From the first glimpses, it is evident that the stage is looking no less than the Wrestlemania set. The makers of this one should be given Kudos for their entire effort.

In general, WWE brings back pyro techniques for these kinds of special shows like big PPV caliber. It is expected that they will be used, tonight, too. After all, WWE is making a handsome amount of money that one can only imagine.

As per the reports of cagesideseats.com, Vince McMahon and Co. are getting around 100-200 million Dollar just for hosting the show. Combining the copyright money of Greatest Royal Rumble, ticket selling, and merchandises, the total amount is expected to be something bigger than this.

The King Abdullah Sports Stadium can hold 62000 people who can watch the show, live in person. WWE.com confirmed that the shows has been sold out. This is another huge achievement for them,before the show. Furthermore, they will give us the exact figure of the crowd once the show goes on the air.



Don’t forget to catch all the actions from Greatest Royal Rumble, tonight on the WWE Network. The kick-off show will start streaming at 8.30 PM IST with the main show commencing at 9.30 PM on Sony Ten 1.