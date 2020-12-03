English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson passes away at 79, tributes pour in from wrestling world

By Raja
Pat Patterson (image courtesy WWE.com)
Pat Patterson (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, December 3: The professional wrestling world was saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. While previously the reason for the death was not mentioned, Newsweek and other outlets later noted that he was battling cancer. Tony Marinaro noted on Twitter that Patterson was declared dead by a Miami hospital.

Patterson, who is often helmed as a booking genius will leave a huge void in the WWE as he was a big part of WWE’s backstage operation systems.

The WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was his pal who worked together with Gerald Brisco for multiple years. McMahon noted on Twitter how Patterson laid the foundation of the global brand now known as WWE.

"Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you."

Shane McMahon remembered Patterson on Twitter, writing, "I can not express how crushed I feel right now with the loss of Pat Patterson. A true member of my family, mentor, and dear friend. I love you, Pat. God speed."

Apart from the McMahons, The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Kane, Natalya, and many more wrestling talents have expressed their condolences using their social media handles over Patterson’s death.

Last night's Takeover WarGames 2020 go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network opened up with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer. Triple H and the rest of the NXT roster, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and General Manager William Regal, stood on the stage to pay tribute to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion.

NXT then aired a video package to take us through Patterson's legendary career with "My Way" by Frank Sinatra in the background. The vignette came to a close with a piped-in "thank you Pat!" chant all around the Capitol Wrestling Center while images of Patterson had been displayed on the LED boards.

WWE mentioned Pat Patterson as a true trailblazer of this wrestling industry, who could be linked to many "firsts" in sports-entertainment throughout his career. It includes the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign in 1979 and the creation of the original Royal Rumble Match.

His career had spanned for almost six decades in the old school WWF and the new generation WWE. He left an indelible mark on the roster be it in the ring, on the microphone, and in behind-the-scenes works.

While the Women’s Evolution in the WWE is represented by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as the faces of the campaign, Pat Patterson was the one who worked hard with the female talents, backstage to elevate their standard.

He also created many memorable moments alongside Gerald Brisco as one of Mr. McMahon's hilarious "Stooges." For all his efforts and contributions, Pat Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 by Bret Hart. RIP Pat.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs Australia: 1st T20: A TV guide
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More