WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 results: Brock Lesnar returns to play spoilsport

Six titles were on the line in the tenth installment of Hell in a Cell, while there were two matches contested inside the demonic structure with one slated for the main event of the dual branded PPV.

Apart from the Intercontinental, US and Crusiserweight championship every other title on the main roster of Raw and Smackdown were scheduled for Sunday night's event.

Ronda Rousey was set to defend the Raw women's championship for the first time, while Roman Reigns met Braun Strowman in the main event of Hell in a Cell where five of six titles were successfully defended.

Here is how Hell in a Cell 2018 unfolded:

Smackdown Tag Team Championship - New Day (c) defeated Rusev Day via pinfall:

The tag team contest kicked off the PPV. In the early minutes of the match Aiden English fell victim to an elevated double stomp by Kofi Kingston, but somehow kicked out of the pin and joined his partner in taking down Kingston and Big E with a couple strong maneuvers outside the ring.

English tagged himself in when Rusev was in the corner to take out Kingston. This led to confusion later as well when Rusev distracted English who had locked in Kingston with the Accolade, with the New day member taking advantage as he got free and hit Trouble in Paradise on English for the pinfall win.

Hell in a Cell - Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy via pinfall:

The match started off very slowly, but once Hardy set a ladder upside down and attempted to suplex Orton through the ladder, it brought crowd to life, but Hardy suffered for the risky manouver as Orton threw him chest-first into the horizontal supports.

Orton got wild and used a steel chair to attack Hardy. He also tore off his shirt and slapped him across the back with a weight belt. He also placed Hardy's head and neck between the rungs of a flat ladder as he stomped it repeatedly.

Hardy, later grabbed the same weight belt and chair Orton used and smashed his opponent. Hardy also used the studs of the belt to hit Orton to leave him bloodied on his back.

Hardy countered an RKO with a Twist of Fate, placed a chair on Orton's torso and climbed the top rope to hit the Swanton Bomb to only earn a two count.

As a result, Hardy grabbed two ladders and a table, setting them up he hit Orton with another Twist of Fate and placed him atop the table before climbing another ladder to perform a high-flying move.

Orton read that and moved at the final moment as Hardy released and splashed face-first into the table. The referee called for medics as Orton demanded the ref counted for the pinfall. The match was awarded to Orton who pinned Hardy, who was unable to compete further.

Smackdown Women's Championship - Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair (c) via pinfall to win the title:

The match began slowly as expected as neither woman wanted to grant the other an advantage. Flair attempted her moonsault, but Lynch dodged it to lock in a submission. Flair converted that and lifted her up for a fantastic sit-down powerbomb.

Fans started favoring Lynch from that point. Later, Lynch like Flair missed a high-risk move of her own but quickly escaped the Boston Crab she was locked into.

Lynch caught Charlotte who attempted to spear her in a powerslam and earned the sudden pinfall victory. The title change was necessary, but a rematch at Evolution looks a good possibility now.

Raw Tag Team Championship - Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose via pinfall:

The Shield went at it early, while Ziggler and McIntyre also worked on Rollins to prevent a tag; even when Rollins had tagged in Ambrose, the referee missed it and didn't allow Ambrose in. However, moments later Rollins cleared the way for the hot tag to Ambrose, who stomped a mud hole in McIntyre but could not get succesful pin fall.

After back and forth action with near pin falls, Rollins attempted his superplex-Falcon's Arrow combination move on Ziggler, but McIntyre nailed Rollins in the face with Claymore as he was lifting Ziggler in the air to complete his combo move. Ziggler fell on top of Rollins as the referee counted to three to help his team retain the titles.

WWE Championship - AJ Styles (c) def. Samoa Joe via pinfall:

With the intensity this rivlary had reached, the angered Styles attacked Joe immediately after the bell, taking him off his game. Styles also injured his hamstring during the fight and this allowed Joe to bring aerial artist to the mat.

Joe threw a forearm on a tope suicida to flatten Styles and continued his onslaught from there, but Styles countered the moonsault with a reverse DDT to stop the attack from Joe. The Samoan then got his knees up on a springboard moonsault and powerbombed Styles to lock him into a Boston Crab and a STF until Styles broke the submission by reaching the ropes.

The contest dragged on and in the end the result was surrounded by controversy as Styles attempted to reach for the ropes when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch. Styles took Joe to the canvas and rolled him backwards to pin the challenger's shoulders to the mat for the pinfall win.

Joe immediately celebrated only to be surprised that Styles' music played as he claimed Styles tapped out before the referee counted the three. With that result this feud is set to go on for even longer now.

Mixed Tag Team Match - The Miz & Maryse defeated Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella via pinfall:

As expected Bryan and Miz were the most involved with portions of the fight reminding us of the Summerslam match. Bryan later missed a diving headbutt which forced a tag, but Maryse chose not to enter. She dropped off the ring apron as Miz took a beating from Bella until she slid between his legs and bashed Maryse's head into the announce table.

The couples battled until Bella threw Maryse into Miz, who got knocked off the ring apron, but the clever Maryse reversed a pinning combination by Bella by grabbing her tights to keep her down for the pinfall win.

Raw Women's Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss via submission:

No surprises here. Natalya joined Rousey at ringside, while Bliss brought Mickie James and Alicia Fox with her. Bliss focused on Rousey's injured ribs with her lonejudo counter to Rousey's onslaught of moves.

Rousey attempted for submission moves. But, Bliss' only aim was to injure Rousey's ribs. She also got help from James and Fox who did the same until Natalya broke it up. Rousey knocked James off the ring apron.

A roll-up and backslide by Rousey resulted in a couple two counts, but when Bliss started taunting Rousey, everything changed. An angered Rousey immediately hit a powerbomb and followed it with a punching combination. Bliss countered with a kick to the champion in the ribs to slow her down, but when the challenger attempted a punch, Rousey hit her rolling judo move and locked in the armbar for the submission win.

Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell) - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman - No Contest:

There was lot of outside interference and a huge surprise during the main event in which Mick Foley served as the special guest referee.

The pair traded shots with weapons until Reigns dodged Strowman and allowed him to slam shoulder-first through the turnbuckles. Strowman later countered a Superman punch to a chokeslam, but Reigns kicked out of a very close three count. Strowman got angry at Foley for slow count. This distraction allowed Reigns to hit a pop-up Superman punch, but Strowman also kicked out.

The fight continued as Reigns also got a very near pinfall, but unlike Strowman, Reigns didn't vent his frustration at Foley.

This is when the fight goy out of hand, Ziggler and McIntyre ran down to the ring demanding the referee to let them into the cell; Rollins and Ambrose immediately came out to save reigns.

All four made their way to the top of the cell. Ziggler and Rollins started climbing down once they saw Ambrose with a kendo stick, but began fighting once they reached the top and simultaneously rammed each other's head into the side of the cell and crashed through the announce tables below.

And from out of nowhere, Brock Lesnar's music hit the arena as The Beast and Paul Heyman made their way to ringside. Heyman screamed at the referee and asked for the key, but Lesnar grew impatient and kicked the cell door.

Heyman pepper sprayed Foley in the eyes. Lesnar took some broken table pieces and beat both Reigns and Strowman with them. He then hit Strowman and Reigns with consecutive F5s. Another official arrive from the back and entered the ring once Lesnar exited to declare a no contest.

The surprise of Lesnar has truly got in a new angle, but has renewed a rivlary from last year, when the trio were battling out every week on Monday Night Raw.