WWE locks in Wrestlemania 35 Main Event match with a potential twist

With that being said, the anticipation begins for one particular match that could steal the show becoming the main event.

Often WWE finds it hard to determine the main event match of Wrestlemania, considering the packed card of the show. Sometimes we don’t get to predict this until the night of the show arrives. However, the scene is quite different this time as WWE has already locked in the main event of Wrestlemania 35.

As per the reports from a reliable source, the first-ever women’s main event match is finally confirmed.

Sports Illustrated reported that WWE has already placed Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for the marquee spotlight at the 'show of shows’. This should go down at the very end of the match card to close the biggest event of the year. Lynch has won the women’s Royal Rumble 2019 match and confirmed to challenge the WWE Raw women’s champion over her title.

For years now, we have speculated about getting a women’s main event match at Wrestlemania. This is becoming a reality when the most popular superstar of the current time challenges the former UFC Bantamweight Champion in a dream match. WWE officials deserve the credit to take the stakes already high around this match. But they are certainly planning a twist around this bout as we move forward.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter further reported that Charlotte Flair will be added to this match, making this one a triple threat bout. WWE Universe already expressed their negative reactions to this potential change to this match. But WWE officials want to bring the three best athletes of the women’s roster together and let them have the spotlight.

This upcoming match is going to be historic at Wrestlemania so they are not keeping Charlotte Flair out of the context. Rumours suggest that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will have another match in the upcoming weeks to confirm the alteration in Wrestlemania main event.

The Queen will beat The Man to solidify her spot in the title match. It is likely to happen at the Fastlane PPV event in March.