WWE make change to Evolution match card after Raw

As per earlier announcement, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was scheduled to face Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one matchup at Evolution, but her appearance on last night's Raw has forced the promotion to alter the match card.

We started Raw knowing that Trish will meet Bliss and fellow Hall of Famer Lita was scheduled for a rematch from the Ruthless Agression Era against Mickie James. But after what happened on Raw, now the one-on-one contests have been merged to make it a blockbuster tag team contest.

According the latest announcement, Trish Stratus & Lita will join forces to battle Alexa Bliss & Mickie James at the groundbreaking pay-per-view event which takes place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York on October 28.

Trish Stratus made her Raw return last night and had a few choice words to say about Alexa Bliss' trash talk from a week ago. But, Bliss and Mickie James interrupted her and cornered the seven-time Women's Champion in the middle of the ring demanding a tag match.

Stratus liked that idea very much and obliged as she already had a partner ready in the form of Lita, who stormed the ring and joined her buddy to expel Bliss & Mickie from the squared circle.

We also saw the Raw Women's title match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella receive confirmation on last night's show. With these two announcements, it makes it four confirmed matches for the show,

1. WWE Raw Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella (with Brie Bella)

2. NXT Women's Championship

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

3. Mae Young Classic 2018 tournament final match

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

4. Tag team match

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. Trish Stratus and Lita

We expect all the women's titles in the promotion to be defended on the show and we will see confirmation of Smackdown Women's championship match after tonights rematch between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. While, we also expect more names to be added for the event.