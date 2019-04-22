WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 22, 2019

Bengaluru, April 22: After two nights of Superstar Shake-up, WWE heads to Iowa to host Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, where a new era begins on the Red brand.

Adverstised for tonight is a start of a new era and the beginning of the build up for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as all the title angles will kick off on tonight's show with the Red brand's prime champions expected to be in attendance.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (April 23) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM.

We saw all the titles present on the roster change hands at Wrestlemania and that meant a refreshment to the title matches including the Unvisersal Championship after Raw lost a marquee star to Smackdown.

Meanwhile, team Red lost one of their mid-card title holder along with his belt to the rival Blue brand. So, tonight's show will also throw some light on how they will cope with that loss.

With many new faces on the show, expect fresh storylines to kick off from tonight as four superstars will look to win a chance to be part of next month's Money in the Bank match. It is not only the men, even stars from the women's roster will try to stake their claim.

The landscapes of #RAW and #SDLive have completely changed after the #SuperstarShakeUp... now that the dust has settled, @catherinekelley breaks down how the 🔴 brand and the 🔵 brand are shaping up. pic.twitter.com/c1NQcQ6CR9 — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2019

Many new angles are set to begin from tonight bar one probable angle as the feud between the World's Greatest Tag team is set to continue even after the pair were split during last week's shake-up process. The tag team also will see some fresh matches with the addition of the former Smackdown tag team champions.

Here is what's in store for Raw in Iowa:

A new era begins on the red brand After the Raw roster was shaken up last week, we wait to see what's in store for Team Red's newest Superstars and reigning titleholders. Last week, the landscape of Monday Night Raw changed in a big way with new Superstars like The Viking Experience, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Lacey Evans cementing themselves as official Team Red Superstars. Meanwhile, the likes of AJ Styles, Naomi, The Usos, The Miz and Andrade arrived from Smackdown Live. So, we can expect many new matchups this week and going forward. Who among them will make their mark? Will they go after the title holders? Who will be Seth Rollins’ next challenger? With Dean Ambrose's departure from WWE, Roman Reigns' move to Smackdown Live and the unknown feeling of the availability of Brock Lesnar, it's anyone's guess who will be next to challenge Seth Rollins for his Universal Championship. The Beastslayer now stands alone against a transformed field of competition after the Superstar Shake-up. But, he for sure will have a long queue waiting for a shot at the title. Who will it be? Find out tonight on Raw. What creepy force is infiltrating WWE? A laughing, coughing bird in a box. A cackling doll in a rocking chair. Since Wrestlemania, the WWE Universe has borne witness to unsettling images that hint at impending malice. What is the meaning behind these messages? All these creepy stuff can only mean the potential return of Bray Wyatt or is there some other similar gimmick waiting to be unleashed? Tune in to Raw to find out. Lacey Evans to fight Becky Lynch soon After defeating Natalya last week on Raw, Lacey Evans has earned a one-on-one Raw Women's Championship opportunity against Becky Lynch. The Lady of WWE has been working overtime to get under the skin of The Man since the night after Wrestlemania. Now that she has earned her title shot, when will the fight take place? All will be known tonight. Will Miz continue feud with Shane McMahon? After Shane McMahon brutalized The Miz's father en route to defeating The A-Lister during Wrestlemania's Falls Count Anywhere Match, Miz has been out for payback. So, when The Awesome One was revealed as the first star to trade brands during the Superstar Shake-up, he wasted no time in making Shane-O-Mac pay for his transgressions, unleashing on "The Best in the World" with a steel chair. Shane managed to escape further battering at the hands of The Miz, but the A-Lister looks like he has unfinished business with Shane-O-Mac. So, expect these to take their rivalry to the next level soon. Tag Team division expands With the arrival of few new teams, the flagship show's tag team division has seen a huge expansion. There is no shortage of options for the creative now to book a good tag team match. It may be good news for the creative, but its a sour one for the new tandem champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The new champions have already defended the titles once, but will find it very hard when they are up against the likes of the Usos, Viking Experience or the AOP. They could indeed be thrown into match tonight as well. Braun Strowman and rest of the roster Braun Strowman has been on a destruction course off late. Who can stop him from this monstrous dominance? The likes of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and probably the new entrant Lars Sullivan could be the ones to stop the Monster Among Men. Apart from the aforementioned names we could see the likes of Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Andrade, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and many of the other regular faces of Raw involved in some capacity tonight.