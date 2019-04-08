WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 8, 2019

Bengaluru, April 8: After last night's record breaking Wrestlemania 35, WWE heads to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to host Monday Night Raw, in which the fall-outs of the pay-per-view will be the main focus.

On an eventful night at the MetLife Stadium, the WWE Universe witnessed many title changes, out of which four titles were of the Red brand. As announced by the promotion, we will see the new Tag Team champs, new Intercontinental champion and the new Universal champion tonight on Raw.

Plus, we anxiously await the future of the Women's division after Becky Lynch, who is also been advertised for the show, created history in the main event by winning both the Raw and Smackdown women's championships.

EXCLUSIVE: @BeckyLynchWWE admits to being overwhelmed after achieving her ultimate dream of prevailing in the main event of #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/t9wLZZafNo — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

The main conundrum for the creative now will be on how they manage to take the title forward. Will they unify the title? And of course as a superstar from the Blue brand, how will Lynch perform in the future? More on this will be known tonight on Raw.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (April 9) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 8 PM.

Also, on the show we expect to see, who will challenge the Universal Champion next. Similarly the tag team titles which saw surprise winners will also be on the line soon. And finally the Intercontinental title will most probably see a continuity in the feud.

As WWE calls it: "WrestleMania 35 was indeed WrestleMANia". Tonight, The Man brings her titles and addresses the WWE Universe on the first Raw after WrestleMania - an evening that is guaranteed to offer its share of shocking developments. Apart from the fall-outs of Wrestlemania, we may see the build up for the next pay-per-view in line. So, don't miss tonight's Raw.

Here is what's in store for the Wrestlemania fall-outs show of Raw:

New double champion comes to Raw After conquering the Winner Take All classic that may best be described as "indescribable," Becky Lynch who emerged victorious over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, is set to appear on Raw as the WWE's inaugural Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion. With both brand's title on her shoulder, what will the future of the Raw and Smackdown be? Who will be her opponent? Rousey or Charlotte? Will the titles be unified? All these questions may be answered tonight on Raw. What next for Rollins - The Universal Champion? Seth Rollins kept his promise of burning down the suplex city after he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion. Before the match had officially begun, Lesnar savagely assaulted Rollins to the point where The Architect could barely stand. But, still the Beastslayer stood tall and made the most of his opportunity to take Lesnar down and keep him down for the three-count. In a WWE.com exclusive shortly after the bout, the new Universal Champion promised to be a fighting champion. So, will Rollins put the title on the line tonight to prove his statement? What next for Roman Reigns? After a short rivalry, Roman Reigns finally silenced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Not only did shut the Scottish Psychopath, The Big Dog also silenced his doubters who wondered if he could return to WWE at 100 percent following his battle with leukemia. As far as the future, McIntyre will come back for Reigns as it was just the one battle of a war to come. How will McIntyre respond to his loss at WrestleMania, and will Roman Reigns see it coming when he does? Or will the pair move on to feud along with the Universal champion for a shot at the title? Demon Balor and his second reign as IC champ Finn Balor unleashed his Demon gimmick to defeat Bobby Lashley to win his second Intercontinental Title. Now that he has dominated the Dominator, what new challenges await The Extraordinary Man? And will he meet his first challenge tonight on Raw? Hawkins and Ryder – new tag champs Last night marked Curt Hawkins' first win in 270 matches and what better time or place for that to have come. Hawkins also joined The Undertaker and Asuka in the WrestleMania history books by snapping the streak, as he and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival's Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson to claim the Raw Tag Team Championship. After winning his first match since November 2016, the question for Hawkins - and for his partner Ryder - is how long they can hold the titles. Perhaps that question may be answered as early as tonight in Brooklyn, where plenty of surprises may unfold. Braun Stowman – the sixth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Last night at Wrestlemania, Braun Strowman as expected overcame several other superstars from both Raw and Smackdown to stand tall in the end. However, The Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che almost lasted the distance, but it was Braun Strowman who singlehandedly ran through the entire field to become the sixth winner of Wrestlemania's signature melee. So, what next for Braun Strowman? Will he be pushed back into the universal title picture? Or will his dominant structure be further strengthened? Cena, Elias and rest of the roster Elias like always had his musical segment on last night's show, but this time he was guaranteed he won't be interrupted. However, John Cena, who returned with his Doctor of Thuganomics persona had other ideas. The Champ, stunned the WWE Universe with the return and to the delight of the New Jersey crowd, he rapped for a while. And in the end, gave an FU to Elias. So, was that a one off appearance for Cena or will he return to feud with Raw's biggest heel. Find out tonight. Apart from the aforementioned stars, we expect to see the likes of Triple H, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, the rest of the tag team division and the members of the women's roster led by Alexa Bliss involved in some capacity on Raw.