WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: April 8, 2019

New double champion comes to Raw
After conquering the Winner Take All classic that may best be described as "indescribable," Becky Lynch who emerged victorious over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, is set to appear on Raw as the WWE's inaugural Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion.
With both brand's title on her shoulder, what will the future of the Raw and Smackdown be? Who will be her opponent? Rousey or Charlotte? Will the titles be unified? All these questions may be answered tonight on Raw.
What next for Rollins - The Universal Champion?
Seth Rollins kept his promise of burning down the suplex city after he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion.
Before the match had officially begun, Lesnar savagely assaulted Rollins to the point where The Architect could barely stand. But, still the Beastslayer stood tall and made the most of his opportunity to take Lesnar down and keep him down for the three-count.
In a WWE.com exclusive shortly after the bout, the new Universal Champion promised to be a fighting champion. So, will Rollins put the title on the line tonight to prove his statement?
What next for Roman Reigns?
After a short rivalry, Roman Reigns finally silenced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Not only did shut the Scottish Psychopath, The Big Dog also silenced his doubters who wondered if he could return to WWE at 100 percent following his battle with leukemia.
As far as the future, McIntyre will come back for Reigns as it was just the one battle of a war to come. How will McIntyre respond to his loss at WrestleMania, and will Roman Reigns see it coming when he does? Or will the pair move on to feud along with the Universal champion for a shot at the title?
Demon Balor and his second reign as IC champ
Finn Balor unleashed his Demon gimmick to defeat Bobby Lashley to win his second Intercontinental Title. Now that he has dominated the Dominator, what new challenges await The Extraordinary Man? And will he meet his first challenge tonight on Raw?
Hawkins and Ryder – new tag champs
Last night marked Curt Hawkins' first win in 270 matches and what better time or place for that to have come. Hawkins also joined The Undertaker and Asuka in the WrestleMania history books by snapping the streak, as he and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival's Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson to claim the Raw Tag Team Championship.
After winning his first match since November 2016, the question for Hawkins - and for his partner Ryder - is how long they can hold the titles. Perhaps that question may be answered as early as tonight in Brooklyn, where plenty of surprises may unfold.
Braun Stowman – the sixth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner
Last night at Wrestlemania, Braun Strowman as expected overcame several other superstars from both Raw and Smackdown to stand tall in the end.
However, The Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che almost lasted the distance, but it was Braun Strowman who singlehandedly ran through the entire field to become the sixth winner of Wrestlemania's signature melee.
So, what next for Braun Strowman? Will he be pushed back into the universal title picture? Or will his dominant structure be further strengthened?
Cena, Elias and rest of the roster
Elias like always had his musical segment on last night's show, but this time he was guaranteed he won't be interrupted. However, John Cena, who returned with his Doctor of Thuganomics persona had other ideas. The Champ, stunned the WWE Universe with the return and to the delight of the New Jersey crowd, he rapped for a while. And in the end, gave an FU to Elias. So, was that a one off appearance for Cena or will he return to feud with Raw's biggest heel. Find out tonight.
Apart from the aforementioned stars, we expect to see the likes of Triple H, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, the rest of the tag team division and the members of the women's roster led by Alexa Bliss involved in some capacity on Raw.