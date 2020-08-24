WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 24, 2020

In general, the continuation of such fallout-storylines takes three to four weeks to culminate in the next PPV. But this time, Payback - the next WWE Network Special - is scheduled to take place in six days time. So, we expect to receive announcements of some grudge matches with repetitive lineups for Payback.

Also, a massive NXT debut will take place tonight on Raw where Aleister Black is set to return as a special guest of the Kevin Owens talk-show. Plus, two former champions will collide in a Raw Underground match when Monday Night Raw airs from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Payback pay-per-view is scheduled to take place, next Sunday (August 30) where the only match on the card is the Women’s Tag Team Titles match. Sasha Banks (who just lost the Raw Women’s title to Asuka) and Bayley will defend their belts against anonymous opponents.

Last week, Asuka and Shayna Baszler earned a clean pinfall win which indicates that it was perhaps a setup for the upcoming tag title match in which Sasha fears she could lose her second title to the Empress of Tomorrow.

The headliner of this week’s Raw is pretty different though as The Limitless One arrives in style. Keith Less is on his way to the red brand after losing his WWE NXT Championship to Karrion Kross, this past weekend. It seems WWE has some pretty big plans for him on the main roster as they took away the NXT strap off him within a month of his reign.

Lee already had some confrontations with several of WWE's top Superstars on the grand stages, sharing unforgettable moments with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman this past January in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

He also squared off with Roman Reigns in last year's Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match which hinted that he’s ready to move to the mainstay league. Now, we await which superstar would be his first target upon Raw debut.

Raw Underground has delivered some quick yet must-see matches in the third hour of WWE’s flagship show. Last week, Dolph Ziggler and Ivar of the Viking Raiders had a face-off on the Shane McMahon-brained segment.

Following the confrontation, these two will now square off in an Underground match this week. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler also had a face-to-face confrontation to indicate that they might be ready for a fight.

Meanwhile, as announced earlier Aleister Black makes his return to Raw as a guest on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show.” The Dutch Destroyer has been out of action since July 27, when Seth Rollins laid him down with a Stomp on the outside before Murphy viciously drove his right eye into the steel steps.

Both KO and Black have had problems with Rollins and Murphy and they might step up to the Messiah as Rey Mysterio and Dominik failed to stop his carnage. Could this be setting up a tag team match at Payback? We’ll find out on the post-Summerslam show from the ThunderDome tonight.