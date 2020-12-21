WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 21, 2020

The ten-time women’s champion made her much-anticipated return on TV and picked up a historic win, while the men’s division tag titles also changed hands. Plus, the reign of the unbreakable WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will continue when WWE Raw airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Drew McIntyre survived an acid test when he faced not one but two opponents, at the same time. While AJ Styles was his original challenger at TLC, the Miz added himself into the melee by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, the will of the Scottish Psychopath helped him to thrive in this chaotic situation.

Seize the moment, and stay in it.



A fitting end to @DMcIntyreWWE's final pay-per-view match of 2020! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/dcN3fFTr0a — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

McIntyre sent Styles crashing down from a ladder while a Claymore Kick took care of The Miz to stand tall with his WWE Title in the end. Being a fighting champion, The King of Claymore Country won’t need a vacation to celebrate this big win and WWE certainly doesn’t plan it that way either.

Going by WWE’s official website, it seems like the feud between McIntyre and Styles is far from over as the challenger would gun for a rematch by claiming that he wasn’t fairly pinned or submitted by the champion. Besides, it was never a one-on-one title shot with The Miz's involvement.

The Hurt Business will look a bit more golden when they appear on Raw as Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander took down The New Day to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions at TLC.

Cedric’s solo swagger continues to be a headache for the faction while Riddle has caused some more problems for them lately. Perhaps, the muscle of the group, Lashley will deal with him to kick-off a fresh feud with The Original Bro, over the United States Title.

Randy Orton has done some of the most heinous acts in WWE history, but he crossed the limit at TLC. The Viper did not only defeat The Fiend in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match, but he also set Wyatt’s entire body ablaze once the match was over.

Orton repeatedly said that he would stop at nothing to put an end to his long-running issues with Wyatt and he took a sadistic way to stay true to his words. But Wyatt is still implying on Twitter that he could come back in a revamped way to haunt down his current rival.

EXCLUSIVE: After winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, @MsCharlotteWWE & @WWEAsuka attempt to figure out a team name. pic.twitter.com/CAW43Zo9ax — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020

For months, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have bullied their foes and the payback came at the right price with the return of Charlotte Flair at TLC. She joined forces with Asuka to snatch the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from the heel duo.

It is a historic title win where Flair became a Grand Slam Champion while Asuka is the only woman on the roster to win the tag belts with two separate partners. Can these two strong female competitors co-exist, together? We may get a hint when Raw brings the fallouts from TLC 2020 tonight.