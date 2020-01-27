English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 27, 2020

By Raja
Lana vs. Liv Morgan set for WWE Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Lana vs. Liv Morgan set for WWE Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, January 27: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 passed by giving some cool experience for the fans who got to witness some incredible returns.

Two Rumble match winners were crowned from the Monday Nigh Raw roster and the pair will gradually start walking through the Road to WrestleMania. But there is a stop in February in the form of Super ShowDown for which the storylines will begin from tonight.

Most of tonight's show will deal with the fallouts from Royal Rumble. So, we should expect to see the WWE Champion and a couple of returnees onboard.

WWE officially confirmed only one bout for the show between two stars from the women's roster who hold tremendous bad blood against each other. But local ads suggest many more matches will be in-store when WWE Raw airs live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be the center of attention as always as he is scheduled to make his fourth consecutive appearance on Raw. He went berserk to start the Rumble match by eliminating 13 superstars in a row, but was stopped by a rock - Drew McIntyre.

Not only did he eliminated Lesnar but McIntyre also won the 30-man challenge to secure a spot at WrestleMania main event. That certainly indicates a Lesnar vs. McIntyre mouth-watering clash will be on the cards at the showcase of immortals.

But for now, the storylines will target the Super ShowDown event which is confirmed for February 27th. As per his contract, Brock Lesnar will have to compete on that night which should mark his next championship defense.

Hence, WWE will have to find a stop-gap opponent for him. Cain Velasquez is the rumoured name in this context as he was originally scheduled to make an appearance at Royal Rumble. Most probably, that got pushed back and will be inserted on tonight’s Raw.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge sent the pro-wrestling fans to a complete frenzy by showing up at Royal Rumble. Emotions ran high through the WWE Universe when Edge, who overcame a life-threatening concussion to bring back childhood memories for millions watching around the world.

Hopefully, the Rated R Superstar is slated to give more goosebumps as WWE has reportedly signed him on a multi-year deal. So, we can expect him to be seen on Raw to talk on his future career plans.

WWE Raw women’s championship remains intact on the shoulders of Becky Lynch as she was able to secure her first victory over women’s tag team champion, Asuka. It must have felt nice to force the Empress of Tomorrow to tap out via the Dis-arm-her submission maneuver.

Moving forward, a friend-turned-foe, Charlotte Flair will be waiting for her as she bagged the Royal Rumble win and locked in a championship opportunity. Could WrestleMania mark the umpteenth rematch between these two arch-rivals or a change in plan will be in-store? Tonight’s show should drop hints of how the title storyline will move forward.

The only match confirmed for tonight’s Raw will feature two bitter rivals who will return to singles competition after a long time. A grudge match will take place between Liv Morgan and Lana as per the statement of WWE.com. Additionally, their respective male partners won’t be allowed at ringside to stop ringside shenanigans,

“In a match where both The Bulgarian Brute and The All Mighty will be banned from ringside, Liv and Lana will square off in singles action on Raw, bringing their simmering rivalry-within-a-rivalry to a boil. The match will mark Liv’s first singles competition in six months, as well as an opportunity for the pair to settle the score on their own unfinished business. Given the (still unelaborated) revelations from Lana’s wedding to Lashley, it’s clear these two have a lot to talk about — or, more likely, fight about — before all is said and done.”

The local advertisements of the host arena suggest a WrestleMania 35 rematch will be on the card between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

That’s not all as the main event could feature a huge multi-men tag team match in which Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio and Viking Raiders could face Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP.

However, these mathces have not been officially announced and we will have to wait for Raw to get confirmation whether these actions will go down on the main show or be postponed for the dark main event segment.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue