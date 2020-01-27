WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 27, 2020

Two Rumble match winners were crowned from the Monday Nigh Raw roster and the pair will gradually start walking through the Road to WrestleMania. But there is a stop in February in the form of Super ShowDown for which the storylines will begin from tonight.

Most of tonight's show will deal with the fallouts from Royal Rumble. So, we should expect to see the WWE Champion and a couple of returnees onboard.

WWE officially confirmed only one bout for the show between two stars from the women's roster who hold tremendous bad blood against each other. But local ads suggest many more matches will be in-store when WWE Raw airs live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be the center of attention as always as he is scheduled to make his fourth consecutive appearance on Raw. He went berserk to start the Rumble match by eliminating 13 superstars in a row, but was stopped by a rock - Drew McIntyre.

Not only did he eliminated Lesnar but McIntyre also won the 30-man challenge to secure a spot at WrestleMania main event. That certainly indicates a Lesnar vs. McIntyre mouth-watering clash will be on the cards at the showcase of immortals.

"This one's for her...and I'm going to #WrestleMania!"



After all the ups and downs in his eighteen-year career, @DMcIntyreWWE dedicates his #MensRumble Match victory to his wife.#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Hjkonanwwf — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

But for now, the storylines will target the Super ShowDown event which is confirmed for February 27th. As per his contract, Brock Lesnar will have to compete on that night which should mark his next championship defense.

Hence, WWE will have to find a stop-gap opponent for him. Cain Velasquez is the rumoured name in this context as he was originally scheduled to make an appearance at Royal Rumble. Most probably, that got pushed back and will be inserted on tonight’s Raw.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge sent the pro-wrestling fans to a complete frenzy by showing up at Royal Rumble. Emotions ran high through the WWE Universe when Edge, who overcame a life-threatening concussion to bring back childhood memories for millions watching around the world.

Hopefully, the Rated R Superstar is slated to give more goosebumps as WWE has reportedly signed him on a multi-year deal. So, we can expect him to be seen on Raw to talk on his future career plans.

"That haunted me every single night for the past 365 days. Tonight proved I am everything I say I am...and I am #THEMAN!"@BeckyLynchWWE reflects on an incredibly IMPORTANT victory at the #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/fxksTNJSjG — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020

WWE Raw women’s championship remains intact on the shoulders of Becky Lynch as she was able to secure her first victory over women’s tag team champion, Asuka. It must have felt nice to force the Empress of Tomorrow to tap out via the Dis-arm-her submission maneuver.

You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/WoRmf2iesP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 27, 2020

Moving forward, a friend-turned-foe, Charlotte Flair will be waiting for her as she bagged the Royal Rumble win and locked in a championship opportunity. Could WrestleMania mark the umpteenth rematch between these two arch-rivals or a change in plan will be in-store? Tonight’s show should drop hints of how the title storyline will move forward.

I am going to destroy @YaOnlyLivvOnce tomorrow on Monday Night #Raw !!!!! https://t.co/bHL1T9fcIf — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 27, 2020

The only match confirmed for tonight’s Raw will feature two bitter rivals who will return to singles competition after a long time. A grudge match will take place between Liv Morgan and Lana as per the statement of WWE.com. Additionally, their respective male partners won’t be allowed at ringside to stop ringside shenanigans,

“In a match where both The Bulgarian Brute and The All Mighty will be banned from ringside, Liv and Lana will square off in singles action on Raw, bringing their simmering rivalry-within-a-rivalry to a boil. The match will mark Liv’s first singles competition in six months, as well as an opportunity for the pair to settle the score on their own unfinished business. Given the (still unelaborated) revelations from Lana’s wedding to Lashley, it’s clear these two have a lot to talk about — or, more likely, fight about — before all is said and done.”

The Viking Raiders and @WWE_Murphy join WWE Monday Night Raw to face off in an Eight Man Tag Team Match against Kevin Owens, @SamoaJoe , @WWERollins and the AOP. Get in on the action and purchase your tickets now! https://t.co/2sn8fqv23w pic.twitter.com/e35VNUGs40 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) January 22, 2020

The local advertisements of the host arena suggest a WrestleMania 35 rematch will be on the card between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

That’s not all as the main event could feature a huge multi-men tag team match in which Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio and Viking Raiders could face Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AOP.

However, these mathces have not been officially announced and we will have to wait for Raw to get confirmation whether these actions will go down on the main show or be postponed for the dark main event segment.