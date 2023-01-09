WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 9, 2022

Alexa Bliss to explain her volatile actions

Bianca Belair put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss in the opening match from last week. As the action spilled outside the ring, Bliss spotted two separated fans with Uncle Howdy face masks on.

If that wasn't enough to lead into a trance mode, moments later the Wyatt 6 logo flickered on the tron to make her completely unhinged. After attacking the official in the ring, the championship match ended in a disqualification.

But Bliss continued to showcase her ballistic side on The EST of WWE by planting her with two brutal DDTs onto the steel ring steps. The champion was visibly hurt and she was stretchered out of the arena.

A week later, the former Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions from last week on the red brand while Belair is also hell-bent on seeking vengeance.

What’s next for US Champion Austin Theory

In a slobber-knocker fight for the United States Championship, Austin Theory and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins duked it out in the main event of the January 2 episode of Raw. Rollins injured his knee but showed valiant efforts to get back the title with whatever he left.

The intensity of the match knocked out the original referee and a second referee was out to take over. Theory took the opportunity, low-blowed Rollins, before securing the pin-fall win with A-Town Down finisher.

Although it came with its fair share of controversy, this win can be considered Theory's greatest one over a former WrestleMania main-eventer. As stated on WWE's official website, Theory will now focus on his future challengers.

Becky Lynch-DAMAGE CTRL feud continues

Becky Lynch was poised to get her hands on DAMAGE CTRL and had no problem competing in a two-on-one Handicap Match against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of the heel faction.

Eventually, it was converted into a tag team matchup as Mia Yim emerged to provide backup to Big Time Becks. Ultimately, Bayley interrupted and dragged Lynch away from the ring.

Damage CTRL took advantage of the chaos as SKY hit a moonsault on Yim to score the victory. We assume, Lynch will now reveal some alternate plans on this week's Raw to teach Bayley and her buddies a lesson.