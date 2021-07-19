WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 19, 2021

But things have only started to get heated up for the occasion of Summerslam 2021, which is the next pay-per-view in line. And the build up for the annual PPV will be kicked off officially by none other than THE FRANCHISE!

John Cena will open this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, to increase the anticipation for his Summerslam involvement, while the new Women’s Champion will look forward to begin her reign and will beware of the 2021 Women’s MITB Ladder Match winner.

Plus, The All-Mighty Era is all set to continue on RAW as the red brand presents its first episode with fans since the pandemic from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

John Cena returned to WWE after this Sunday’s Money in the Bank main event to confront the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This marked the first WWE TV appearance for him since his loss to The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. After his sudden return, it’s almost certain that Reigns vs. Cena will take place at Summerslam 2021.

But before that, the 16-time World Champion will re-emerge to a place that he used to run for over a decade. WWE has officially announced that John Cena will kick things off on this week’s Raw with a message to the fans as they attend the first Monday Night show since March 2020.

While nothing is confirmed on what Cena has in-store on this night, it appears to be just a one-off appearance to spike up the TV ratings.

As for the prime title of the red brand, Bobby Lashley absolutely ragdolled his way to another successful title defense against Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

He choked out The New Day member with The Hurt Lock submission in a dominant display. With that, the reigning champion has rediscovered his killer instincts as he heads into Summerslam 2021 against a new challenger.

Spoiler ahead:

With Lashley proving his doubters wrong about his abilities, it’s expected that he will be presented with a massive opponent next. Multiple sources have confirmed that legendary Goldberg will return for a title match against him at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

That match could be set up tonight as the former WCW franchise player is reportedly scheduled to make a surprise appearance during Dallas Raw to confront The All-Mighty Champion.

Speaking of champions, The Queen is back on her throne. Six years and three days later following her main roster debut, Charlotte Flair cemented her legacy as perhaps the most decorated female Superstar of all time by upending Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank and thereby clinching WWE Raw Women’s Championship for a record fifth occasion (only Sasha Banks has 5 reigns with the red brand title).

As Flair begins her run in top of the female division of Raw, she faces a potential threat from the Women’s Money in the Bank 2021 ladder-match winner.

Nikki A.S.H. (Nikki Cross) toppled seven other names in Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Tamina Snuka to secure the biggest moment of her career.

That MITB briefcase hands her a championship opportunity that she can cash in on any champion of her choice (from either Raw, Smackdown, or NXT) in a time span of one year.

Will she be impatient to seize her opportunity against the new champion, right away or will she wait for a perfect moment in the future? Will the impending return of Becky Lynch finally happen to shake things up on Raw Women’s Division?

We expect to receive the answers as a packed house, filled with fans awaits us on the post Money in the Bank edition of Monday Night Raw.