WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 27, 2020

Asuka and Sasha Banks look to end the controversy around the Raw Women's Championship controversy whereas Drew McIntyre gets to pick the stipulation for his non-title rematch with Dolph Ziggler.

Randy Orton will focus on his next target while a triple threat will also go down to set up a SummerSlam match when Raw airs, tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While addressing the controversial finish of the Raw Women’s Championship Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced that the true champion will be decided when Asuka and Sasha Banks clash for the title in a rematch. Unlike the previous bout, the title can change hands by 'pinfall, submission, count-out, disqualification or if anybody interferes.'

The stipulation has potentially been added to the match to provide the upper-hand to the self-proclaimed Role Models who now possess all the golds. (Although Sasha isn't the Raw Women's Champion) Bayley can officially interfere in the match in favor of her tag team partner to assure she wins the title. Plus, Banks have recently posted a photo on her social media account with the red brand's strap having The Boss side plates that hint a title change is happening on Raw.

Dolph Ziggler gained advantage heading into the WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he opted for a stipulation where Extreme Rules capacity applied only to him. Despite the upper-hand, McIntyre overcame the odds to retain his title and finally turn his attention toward SummerSlam.

He wanted to find a worthy opponent for the August show only to witness Dolph Ziggler crashing the scene and demanding a rematch. The Scottish Psychopath initially backed down but then he accepted the challenge as Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation. McIntyre promised to sweat out The Show-off as he looks forward to getting a dominant win on tonight's Raw by tearing a page out of his opponent's playbook.

Technically, this win should make Drew McIntyre the next opponent of Randy Orton who is the top-most heel of the Raw roster. The Legend Killer has been unleashed in recent weeks as Orton humiliated Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, then mercilessly took out Christian in an Unsanctioned Match the next night and then punted Big Show on the head, last week.

With these veterans already being victimized, Orton kicks off tonight's show by announcing his next target. It should be the reigning WWE Champion himself to confirm the much rumoured Orton vs McIntyre bout at SummerSlam.

WWE Raw tag team title match for the biggest party of the summer should also be confirmed tonight as a number one contender's match will go down. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders, and Andrade & Angel Garza are set to battle on Raw, and the winning team will punch their ticket to SummerSlam.

They will face the Street Profits for the tag belts, next month. Which team will secure the win and go on to face the reigning champions? We'll find out the answers when WWE's flagship program airs from the PC on tape delay.