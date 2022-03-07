WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 7, 2022

Last week, a sadistic chair assault was waiting for The Phenomenal One and we now expect an explanation to those actions by the Rated R Superstar on this week’s Raw.

Apart from this segment, another Hall of Famer will be there on the show possibly to announce his involvement around Wrestlemania. A tag team title match is scheduled featuring three top teams from the red brand.

Also, a homecoming party will be there for The Miz and his celebrity tag team partner when Raw airs from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

No one from the Raw roster was brave enough to answer WWE Hall of Famer Edge after he issued an open challenge for a WrestleMania showdown except for AJ Styles.

The determined superstar stood face-to-face with The Rated-R Superstar, accepted the challenge, and thereby booked his date with immortality.

Edge was elated just like the WWE Universe for receiving AJ as his opponent to turn the dream match into a reality but he showed his true colors by belittling AJ’s tag team run alongside Omos for the past year.

The Ultimate Opportunist then attacked AJ, leading to a furious exchange. After getting the advantage with a low blow, Edge snapped and executed a couple of Con-Chair-Tos on his 'Mania opponent.

WWE fans have since been trying to find out the reason behind Edge’s sudden heel-turn and we’ll hear from the superstar, himself. As confirmed by the WWE, the eleven-time world champion will be live, on Raw to explain his actions against AJ.

Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as @mikethemiz and his #WrestleMania 38 tag team partner @LoganPaul will throw a homecoming celebration tomorrow night on #WWERaw!https://t.co/CnQ0vPzEcS pic.twitter.com/wSt6F4QnGB — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2022

Staying true to his promise of bringing a global superstar to join him in his feud against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, The Miz welcomed social media megastar Logan Paul back to Raw, two weeks ago. This also confirmed a tag team match involving the two parties.

Just like a veteran heel, Paul was quick to disrespect The Master of the 619 and thereafter launch a vicious attack on the father and son. Miz dropped Rey with a Skull-Crushing Finale while Paul also planted Dominik with the same move to make a statement.

Now, Paul and Miz are ready to celebrate by throwing a homecoming celebration, tonight. While these two are residents of Hollywood, they are originally billed from Cleveland and we can’t wait to see what the 'Two of Cleveland’s finest’ will offer on Raw.

Pinned a World Champion.

Got the Woman.

And everyone is healthy.

All in one night.



GOD IS GREAT. pic.twitter.com/6M8H8J7vcz — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) March 1, 2022

The Street Profits secured a big win over Team RK-Bro, last week. But Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury during that match. Orton appeared to be in immediate pain after digesting Ford’s finishing move, Frogsplash.

After the match, Orton stayed on the mat, getting checked by Riddle and the referee and he also favored his right shoulder while walking to the back. Thankfully, Ford provided an update saying that he “pinned a world champion” and that “everyone is healthy” by the end of Raw.

That being said, we hope to see Orton back in action during the scheduled tag team title match. Raw currently has Team RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy with the titles on the line.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King’ Lawler spent some of his childhood near Cleveland, and he’s a big fan of the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former voice of Monday Night Raw will return, home after almost two years as per confirmation by WWE. The reason behind his appearance is yet to be confirmed but WWE has teased Jerry’s comeback with the following statement:

“All hail The King! After nearly two years, Jerry 'The King’ Lawler is set to make a special guest appearance on the red brand. What will the Hall of Famer say during his grand return to Raw? Tune in Monday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”