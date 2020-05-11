WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 11, 2020

And one of them will receive a grand welcome on WWE Monday Night RAW as the future champion. While this excites a lot of fans considering the title picture can change, every now and then, the main attraction of tonight's episode is even bigger.

Two legendary names are set to return on the show at the same time, perhaps with something bigger in mind following their WrestleMania battle, while WWE Raw Women’s Champion will also be back on the scene after one month.

Also, all the fallouts from 2020 Money In The Bank will be reserved when the longest-running weekly episodic television show airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Edge and Randy Orton were seen engaged in a hellacious Last Man Standing battle at WrestleMania 36 to settle a deeply personal rivalry. A Con-chair-to helped Edge to walk away with the victory and thereby seek redemption of the torture that Orton brought on his family on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

It was supposed to be the end of the saga for the two former Rated RKO partners but that's not the case. Apparently, they still have something unfinished which puts them together on Raw, again.

Bringing these two seems a desperate effort from WWE’s perspective to improve the slump in TV ratings as they are advertising The Rated R Superstar will be on the hunt for the Apex Predator of the WWE once again.

Check out WWE's statement on the segment:

"The heated rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton is apparently far from over. Both Superstars will be at Raw this Monday, and The Rated-R Superstar will reportedly be on the hunt for The Viper. Orton, though, is one of WWE's most cunning competitors. Will he turn the tables on his former friend before Edge finds him? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!"

Eslewhere, The Man has been setting milestones after milestones during her ongoing title reign which apparently didn't have any challenger since WrestleMania 36. Thus, Becky Lynch was allowed to take a hiatus of more than a month before she returns this week to WWE RAW.

As per WWE's announcement, Lynch will face Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match winner Asuka perhaps to re-ignite the feud from earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the wisdom and leadership skills of self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah was not enough to put down the Scottish Psychopath at Money In The Bank. Drew McIntyre had yet another successful title defense against Seth Rollins to continue his dominant streak.

This result is believed to have brought an end to Rollins' quest to become the champion, meaning that from now on somebody else will have the chance to go at McIntyre and challenge him for the title.

Well, we have won more titles than you two, all around the world... we can beat you guys at anything. Ax tossing, Feast Eating, Boat Rowing, Combat, Cartwheels, and People Tossing@MontezFordWWE @Erik_WWE @AngeloDawkins #WeWantTheSmoke#JoinTheRaid https://t.co/CNNhk8UXPX pic.twitter.com/MEYcH8w0Is — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 9, 2020

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders have entered a heated up rivalry, especially in the wake of Erik & Ivar’s non-title victory over Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford last Monday.

The result from last week meant, the challengers' winning streak remained intact over the Profits whose title run looks to be in jeopardy. Following the clean pinfall win, it’s certain that The Vikings will get a title match and tonight’s Raw might officially announce the same.

The heel stable formed by United States Champion Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory managed by Zelina Vega is currently in a tumultuous stage after digesting consecutive losses on WWE Raw, in recent times.

It is high-time that Vega may bring backup plans to keep them at their peak or else the faction may fall apart even before a steady kick-off. Could the business manager play a major trump card to turn the tides for the US Champion and Co.? We’ll find out soon when the post Money in the Bank edition of Raw airs on the USA Network.