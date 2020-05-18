WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 18, 2020

Multiple returns happened including two legends who looked to settle the score, while a brand invitation rule was applied to make things more dynamic on the WWE programme.

Based on last week's happenings, Raw looks to retain steady viewership this week where the WWE Champion will be in action in a cross-brand main event.

Plus, we should also hear an update on the medical condition of legendary Rey Mysterio, who suffered a heinous attack while the Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

Also, a new Women’s Champion begins her era when Monday's pro-wrestling flagship program airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Reports were already out a couple of weeks ago that WWE is trying to make crossovers between Raw and SmackDown to resist slumping TV ratings. Over on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was the first name who took advantage of the rule while King Baron Corbin will continue the process when he appears on Raw, tonight.

The so-called brand invitation will be in full effect as Corbin faces Drew McIntyre on the main event in a non-title affair, as confirmed by WWE.com,

"As part of the brand-to-brand invitational, The King of The Ring is coming to Raw to make an example of Drew McIntyre. King Corbin announced his intentions of putting the WWE Champion in his place last Monday, while McIntyre urged the WWE Universe to tune in, as he has a Claymore fit for a king. Who will stand tall during this inter-brand showdown? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

The Man becoming a mother may have sounded less surreal for some of the WWE Universe members than the way Asuka won the RAW Women's Championship, last week. She actually ended up winning the title while winning the MITB briefcase since Becky Lynch had to vacate it due to pregnancy.

The Empress of Tomorrow is elated to begin a new era on the red brand as a new champion, ending more than 400 days of Lynch's reign. At the same time, Asuka will be the new target of the female roster who will be looking forward to being the first in line to challenge her for the belt.

While Becky Lynch is extremely happy to begin a new journey towards motherhood, her boyfriend isn't. WWE is using Seth Rollins in a cunning kayfabe way where he's lost somewhere after hearing the pregnancy news from his girlfriend.

This left Rollins in a vulnerable state who decided to vent out frustrations on Rey Mysterio with an onslaught attack. The Master of 619 left Raw with a blooded eye on whom we expect to hear an update. For now, WWE has informed that Rey is under medical observation,

"Rey Mysterio’s injury status is still listed as critical. Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection.

Mysterio suffered an eye injury when Seth Rollins grinded his face into the corner of the steel ring steps."

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce made their 'IIconics' return to Monday nights, crashing “A Moment of Bliss” talk show, last week. They eventually defeated Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title match using their mean streak.

Thus, The IIconics will now get a chance to reclaim the tag titles that they lost to the same team at SummerSlam 2019. It’ll be interesting to witness if the two returnees can shorten the title reign of the strong babyface champions.

Last week's RAW ended planting the seeds for the potential main event of Backlash pay-per-view. Even after the WrestleMania win, Randy Orton doubted whether Edge still has the same wrestling ability as he used to have nine years ago.

The Rated R Superstar was left speechless when Orton challenged him in a pure wrestling match at Backlash. We expect to hear an answer to the burning question when Monday Night Raw airs with its latest episode, tonight.