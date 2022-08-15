WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: August 15, 2022

With Clash at the Castle inching closer, another match at the pay-per-view event is likely in the making with Riddle returning for an interview session.

Also, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue with the third overall match scheduled on the August 15 episode of Raw that takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.





Staying true to his 'true fighting champion’ gimmick, United States Champion Bobby Lashley will put his title on the line for the second week in a row. This time around, AJ Styles will be his opponent in a first-ever outing on Raw.

Lashley, a three-time US Champion has already showcased his abilities in dominant title defenses against Theory and Ciampa since winning the belt at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 PLE.

But when it comes to Styles, he could simply offer a 'Phenomenal’ challenge to the champion. Besides, he owed this title opportunity after helping out Lashley by prohibiting The Miz from outside interferences.





Speaking of Styles, he was in action in the main event match of last week’s Raw against The Miz to pick up a win. Once the No Disqualification Match was over, former WWE NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis tried to gatecrash the scene.

WWE Raw went off the air, leaving a mystery on what he was trying to do with his latest appearance on TV. Rumours are swirling that he has something to do with a car accident backstage. We expect more follow-ups to the story, tonight.





Despite having all the WWE Universe’s support by his side, top Raw Superstar Riddle has been running out of luck, as of late. Earlier this year, his RK-Bro buddy Randy Orton was taken out of commission by The Bloodline.

Trying to seek redemption, Riddle lost to Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match on Smackdown in mid-June. To add insult to the failure, Seth “Freakin” Rollins started taking jabs at him before brutally assaulting him at SummerSlam.

The ambush took The Original Bro out of context for the past couple of weeks but he will be there on Raw for an exclusive interview. If reports from Fightful Select are any indications then this appearance should lead to a matchup against Rollins at Clash at the Castle.





WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament began on last week’s Raw with an intense battle where Dakota Kai and IYO SKY bested 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina to go into the semifinal.

Then on Smackdown, Raquel Rodriquez and Aliyah defeated the team of Shotzi and Xia Li to be the next team to go into the semis. Now, we will receive the next couple to join these two winners on Raw.

In the third match of the women’s tag tourney, Alexa Bliss and Asuka hope to take care of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Except for the last name, all the remaining superstars know how it feels to be a tag champ and they will stop at nothing to get back the gold.

At this point, it’s an advantageous situation for Nikki and Doudrop since they’ve been acting as a tandem for the entire summer. Bliss and Asuka will have to put some extra effort in order to upstage the two resident heels of the red brand.