WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: December 3, 2018

Corbin inches closer to GM position

Acting Raw GM Baron Corbin has been on a mission to reduce half the Raw roster to dust under his authoritative rule. Last week, with help from Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Corbin attacked Elias and Finn Balor.

The Constable has refused to cancel his TLC match against Braun Strowman, who is medically unable to compete after surgery and aims to win the match via forfeit to become permanent General Manager of Raw.

The Lone Wolf has been allowed to do as he pleases by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. So, all eyes will be on how will Corbin take advantage of his nigh limitless power this week. But, if the Monster Among Men does make a miraculous return as speculated, we are in for a treat.

Ambrose to make Raw appearance

Last week, Dean Ambrose confirmed he will be at Monday Night Raw in Houston, after receiving a series of vaccinations to protect him from the "diseases" of the WWE Universe. The Lunatic Fringe has been playing mind games with his opponent at TLC Seth Rollins for weeks now.

After receiving multiple beatdowns at the hands of Ambrose, The Kingslayer will be ready to strike at his one time ally to gain momentum heading into the Intercontinental Championship match at TLC.

Seth Rollins made an open challenge for his IC title last week, when Dolph Ziggler, who was everyone's guess came out to fight Rollins for the belt. Rollins successfully defended the title and there is every chance we could see the open challenge in tonight's Raw as well.

Bliss in charge

Last week on Raw, Baron Corbin put Alexa Bliss in charge of the Women's division after Little Miss' successful tenure as Captain of the Raw Women's Survivor Series Team.

The former champion lured Sasha Banks and Bayley into a Q&A session. The duo were later ambushed by Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke and Mickie James. Even though The Boss and The Huggable One repelled the attack, Alexa gave a glimpse for what to expect under her watch.

So, tonight on Raw this angle will be taken forward with Bayley and Banks looking for revenge.

Rousey and Nattie to face Nia Jax and Tamina

Past week on Raw, Nia Jax and Tamina set a Riott Squad trap for Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya. So, The Baddest Woman on the Planet teams up with her ally The Queen of Harts to seek redemption against The Irresistible Force and her imposing enforcer in tag team action on tonight Raw.

Tonight will be all about, who gains key momentum heading into title match at WWE TLC, which takes place on December 16.

The Riott Squad, who are currently with out an opponent could interfere yet again to cost Rousey and Natalya a chance for revenge.

Balor vs McIntyre and Elias vs Lashley at TLC

After last weeks events, Finn Balor was booked to do battle with Drew McIntyre in a match at TLC and this match was just a preview for anyone that opposes The Lone Wolf's authority.

Balor and McIntyre have crossed paths in recent weeks and have come to blows ever since the Men's Survivor Series Match.

Balor met Corbin in a one-on-one match last week and the Chosen One ended the match with an ambush. So, this match was made official for the upcoming PPV.

Likewise, the Acting GM also added a one-on-one match between Bobby Lashley and Elias at TLC. The pair have battled in the past, but this comes as a punishment from Corbin, whose orders The Drifter has declined to follow for several weeks.

There is talk these two matches could be merged with the main event between Corbin and Strowman converting it into a six-man tag team match. This talk emerged after Braun Strowman underwent surgery last week and was medically unfit for physical contact. More on this will be known tonight on Raw.

Tag Team title feud

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable relentlessly poked fun at Drake Maverick for his peeing in pants issue two weeks ago on Raw, and that earned them a non-title match against the Raw Tag Team Champions AOP. The Glourious pair in fact went on to win the match to set up a title match last week on Raw, where they lost thanks to a distraction from Maverick.

Maverick stole Roode's robe and sneaked into a backstage bathroom, where he placed the garment over a toilet and peed all over it. This distraction threw off Roode & Gable, allowing AOP to perform the powerbomb-neckbreaker combo to retain their titles. So, the Gloriuos will be out for revenge and could set up a title match at TLC.

Lucha House Party and Revival

The Revival have fallen to The Lucha House Party trap not once, but twice on Raw. The two tag team have fought under the "Lucha House Rules" which allows all three members Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado to compete legally in the contest. And the trio have emerged victorious for two weeks in row now.

So, the Top Guys will look to overcome the odds to get the better of the trio in the future. Or they could set up a tag team match at TLC with another member teaming up with them.

The Other members of the roster

Jinder Mahal has been working as a jobber lately without any proper storyline in store for him. And that situation doesn't look like changing for now. However, the Modern Day Maharaja and his Singh Brothers are expected to be in attendance on Raw. So, will the likes of Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Riott Squad, Jason Jordan and more.