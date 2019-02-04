WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: February 4, 2019

This would-be epic confrontation is the centerpiece whereas the former WWE Raw general manager is also resurfacing with a big announcement. Apparently, he will address the speculations going on with his WWE career.

As for in-ring competitions, the final qualifier for the Elimination Chamber women’s tag team match will be in-store. A WWE Hall of Famer is returning to in-ring competition continuing his rivalry with Elias.

Also, Finn Balor seeks retribution against The Intercontinental Champion in a singles contest. All of these are coming tonight from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show from 5.30 AM onwards with a repeat at 12, 4 and 9 PM, tomorrow (February 5).

WWE Universe just can’t get enough of Becky Lynch, right now. Her glimpse on TV acts as a rating-booster, just like that. So, it seems even the flagship show requires her presence on two weeks in a row. She will make another appearance on WWE Raw as per the invitation sent out by Stephanie McMahon. The commissioner of Monday Nights is coming back on TV after almost two months that makes this segment a must-see.

Last week, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch made their Wrestlemania title match official. This is one of the most anticipated matches of this year which needs a good storyline. This is why Stephanie McMahon might be getting involved between these two to raise the stakes. The women’s champion should make her presence felt during this confrontation between McMahon and Lynch to heat things up that might lead to a brawl.

WWE.com came up with interesting news for WWE Raw that is as follows,

“Following Kurt Angle’s crushing loss last week to Baron Corbin — the very man who cost The Olympic Hero his Raw General Manager role — the WWE Hall of Famer will address his future in WWE on Raw. It is unclear at this time just what Angle will be announcing, but you won’t want to miss whatever the four-time WWE Champion has to say.”

Kurt Angle did not have the best of the times of his career over the past few weeks. He digested a couple of humiliating losses alongside a Royal Rumble entry that handed him nothing. It raised questions whether the Olympic Gold Medalist is over with his bright days. However, WWE is showing him from a storyline perspective. His show-up on tonight’s WWE Raw might be the beginning of a new angle where he bags a match at Wrestlemania 35.

The first-ever women’s tag team Elimination Chamber match has started to fill up from last week onwards. Two teams from WWE Raw have qualified from WWE Raw who are Nia Jax-Tamina Snuka and Liv Morgan-Sarah Logan. This week, Sasha Banks-Bayley will compete against Nikki Cross-Alicia Fox for the third and final spot. The Boss n Hug Connection are former champions who are the absolute favourites to win this match and go on to the historic encounter awaiting on February 17th.

Jeff Jarrett returned on WWE programming at Royal Rumble to start a beef with Elias. It made sense since both of them are attached to musical gimmicks in their career. He was present on last week’s episode of WWE Raw to digest a second guitar shot on the back. Fresh-off this heel-turn from Elias, the WWE Hall of Famer now finds him in a match against him. Number games will be in his favour as another veteran Road Dogg will be in his corner.

Finn Balor suffered a massive beatdown at the hands of Finn Balor, last week. Balor is still not over with the humiliating loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. It is certain that he would not take the sudden attack by the IC champion, lightly. Tonight, he gets a chance at redemption by featuring in a non-title match against Lashley. We hope this will further sanction a title match between the two at Elimination Chamber.