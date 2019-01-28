WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 28, 2019

Rollins celebrates Royal conquest

Seth Rollins outlasted 29 other Superstars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a World Championship opportunity in a main event of this year's Show of Shows. So, which title will he choose? The decision will be made known tonight on Raw.

“Rowdy” Rousey awaits next challenge

Ronda Rousey defended the Raw Women's Champion against Sasha Banks last night as The Road to Wrestlemania got underway. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will now find out who her next challenger at Wrestlemania will be.

The winner of the Women's Royal Rumble Match was Becky Lynch, who had her scheduled battle with Rousey at Survivor Series postponed when The Man wasn't cleared to compete. So, Lynch could choose to challenge Rousey for the title. Whatever the decision, it will be disclosed this week.

But, before that Rosuey will want to know what awaits her at Elimination Chamber.

Brock Lesnar waits next challenge

Finn Balor brought the fight to Brock Lesnar, but the Universal Champion brought his F-5s, German suplexes and cinder-block fists to retain his title.

It remains to be seen what championship 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match winner Seth Rollins chooses for his WrestleMania match, but whether it's The Kingslayer or another Raw Superstar, a new challenger will soon stand in the path of The Conqueror. Meanwhile, after absorbing incredible punishment at the hands of Lesnar, Bálor will likely look for a new route to The Show of Shows from tonight on Raw.

What next for Strowman?

Braun Strowman was removed from his title match at Royal Rumble as punishment for destroying Vince McMahon's limo. He, however, got another chance to go for the title in the Royal Rumble, but unfortunately lost out to Seth Rollins in the 30-man battle royal.

So, it will be interesting to see what awaits the Monster Among Men. Baron Corbin could be the one who could continue a storyline on Raw or Strowman could be given another shot at the title. All will be known tonight.

New WWE Superstars presence

We've seen EC3, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross making appearances on both Raw and Smackdown Live in recent weeks, with no indication as to where these Superstars will end up in the long run. So the anticipation will be on which of these NXT standouts will we see compete on Raw this week.

Raw Tag Team title feud

After Drake Maverick had a chat with Mr. McMahon about getting AOP back in Raw Tag Team Championship contention, The Chairman responded with an unconventional opportunity. Rezar was forced to team up with Scott Dawson against current Raw Tag Team titleholders Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in a match to get both AOP and The Revival in the title hunt.

As to be expected, Rezar & Dawson were not on the same boat with Roode & Gable using their chemistry to earn a glorious victory. Now, that they have lost will we see a new team challenge for the titles or will the failing duo be handed another chance as Elimination Chamber is just under four weeks away. The future of the Raw tag team will be know tonight with number of teams waiting in the wings.

Women’s tag team

After a missed oppotunity at royal Rumble, the likes of Nia Jax, Tamina, Riott Squad, Sasha Banks & Bayley, Natalya, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke could all be involved in the Women's tag team storylines starting from tonight.

Rest of the roster

Apart from the above mentioned stars, we could see the regular names of Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews and more from the men's roster.

Most of them could pick up from last night's rumble. McIntyre and Ziggler could reignite their feud amongst many other potential storylines.