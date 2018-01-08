WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 8, 2018

Bengaluru, January 8: With just under three weeks left for the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, WWE Monday Night Raw hosts its second episode of the year with the return of the Miz serving as the headline of the show.

Plus, multiple championship scenarios also need to be sorted tonight as we approach the kick off of the Road to Wrestlemania and this episode of Raw will be hosted at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The live telecast in India will be available via Sony Ten 1 Network on Tuesday (January 9) from 6.30 AM onwards while the repeat telecast will be aired at 4 PM and 9 PM later on the same network.

The Miz returns tonight after two months break and WWE.com adds hype to his appearance as we approach the Royal Rumble. So, the speculation are high on in which capacity the Hollywood A-Lister is set to feature on the show.

Check out the statements from WWE’s official website,

“Will Miz set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship he lost to Roman Reigns, or will his attention shift to the Royal Rumble Match itself, where he could earn a Universal Championship opportunity on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 34? When his hand goes up, our mouths might actually go shut on Monday night, as the entire WWE Universe is anxious to hear what he has to say.”

It is very likely that the former Intercontinental Champion will aim for the title he lost to Roman Reigns. The Big Dog successfully defended the title against Samoa Joe, last week. Hence, The Miz might go ahead and challenge him for a rematch he is entitled to receive. It is expected to be a longer feud that will continue for the next few weeks.

Another brawl is expected to take place between Kane and Braun Strowman en route to their Universal Championship match. Last week, Kane wanted patch up with the other monster of WWE Raw, but, was denied and hence the rivalry will continue.

While, the Universal cahmpion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear on tonight's show.

There’s no update on the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, till date. Asuka secured a pinfall win against Alexa Bliss, last week that should give her a singles title match. However, she is already in the women’s Royal Rumble match. So, we should get an update on this matter tonight.

Finn Balor and his good brothers will continue their alliance which is very much needed to gain momentum prior to their entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will also like to maintain their winning streak with the titles around the waist. Plus, a rematch against The Bar is also likely to be announced.