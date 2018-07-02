WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 2, 2018

Plus we expect at least a couple of announcements regarding the matches for Extreme Rules from the flagship show hosted at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast the show live in India on Tuesday (July 3) from 5.30 onwards, while the repeat will be aired at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM later in the day.

Tonight’s WWE Raw will have to deal with a bitter rivalry between Sasha Banks and Bayley. These two are long-term friends who have recently turned their backs on each other. They have been attacking each other from the back for the last few weeks. The general manager had no options but to send them to counselling to prevent further damage in their friendship, according to WWE.com,

“After weeks of increased aggression, Bayley and Sasha Banks each received an ultimatum from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle: Attend counseling, or lose their jobs. Is the friendship of The Huggable One and The Boss salvageable? Or is this the last Team Red will see of the two former Raw Women’s Champions?”

Sasha Banks is not very happy the GM’s decision as she is literally forced to go to this mandatory counselling session where the fault lies mostly with Bayley. So we can expect Banks to seek revenge during these sessions after last week’s brutal beat-down. This, in turn, will set up an Extreme Rules matchup between them.

A similar announcement is expected for the Universal Championship picture, too. The number one contender's match is still undecided by the general manager of the show. By the looks of the entire scenario, it’s almost certain that it will be a one-on-one match. None other than Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will get the opportunity to beat the hell out of each other at Extreme Rules.

The Intercontinental Championship match ended in a DQ situation last week paving the way for a rematch at the upcoming PPV event. It is almost certain by now that Seth Rollins will get another shot at the prestigious championship. However, the question remains on what kind of match the pair will be involved at the PPV event. There’s no doubt that these two will steal the show in any kind of given environment.

Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman are in the middle of a rivalry, too. The current advertisement of the host arena hints that they will sort out their differences by having a match at Extreme Rules. Most likely, the match will be contested inside a Steel Cage and this should be confirmed on tonight’s WWE Raw.

Plus, the rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax will continue on the show. Last week, Jax helped Natalya to pick up a win over the reigning champion via clean pinfall. This automatically gives a title shot to the Queen of Harts. We will see whether the already announced one-on-one contest gets converted into a triple threat match.