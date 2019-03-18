WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 18, 2019

The Beast appears before Wrestlemania

A week after Seth Rollins' victory over Shelton Benjamin, the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar alongside his advocate Paul Heyman is set to return to Raw with the red brand's most prestigious prize. And, with Rollins set to be in the arena, there is every chance The Beast Incarnate and "The Kingslayer" could have a face off. But, Rollins is already scheduled for a match tonight.

Seth Rollins looks to hit back at Drew McIntyre

Last week on Raw, Drew McIntyre assaulted Roman Reigns and brutalized Dean Ambrose in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. So, their Shield brother Seth Rollins aims to take revenge against The Scottish Psychopath in one-on-one match. Will the match end fair and square? Or will we see outside interference from the likes of Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and the champion himself Brock Lesnar? Find out tonight on Raw.

Kurt Angle to announce his farewell match opponent

A week ago on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle announced that his career was coming to an end in front his hometown of Pittsburgh, and he later announced that he would start a farewell tour leading to his final match at this year's Wrestlemania. Last week he met Apollo Crews in a one-on-one match and emerged victorious. This week in Chicago, The Olympic Hero is expected to reveal his opponent for that climactic contest on April 7.

Who will meet Angle at The Grandest Stage of Them All? There is speculation that he could meet one of the legends. Whatever the outcome, it will be known tonight.

Dana Brooke gets title shot

Just after a week of making her bold challenge to Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Dana Brooke is set to face The Rowdy One for her title on Raw. Last week, Rousey was fined by WWE for her assault on Brooke during Raw, which also included striking a WWE official.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has so far lived up to her new heel persona in recent weeks. Despite WWE's action, it seems unlikely she will alter her behavior to appease WWE management as her Wrestlemania title clash with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair approaches.

Will Dana regret stepping into the ring with the increasingly aggressive champion? Or will the champion be interrupted by her two challenger from Wrestlemania?

Who will Finn Balor pick for match against Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush?

After receiving help from Lio Rush, Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor last week to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. So, tonight the numbers will be levelled when the heel duo of Rush and Lashley will team up to meet Balor and a partner of his choice.

Who will fight alongside The Extraordinary Man? Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose or who will be Balor's pick? Find out when Raw comes live from AllState Arena in Chicago tonight.

Will Beth Phoenix make in-ring return?

At Fastlane, Nia Jax and Tamina attacked Beth Phoenix. So, the WWE Hall of Famer retaliated on Raw, bringing the fight to "The Samoan Slaughterhouse" alongside her former tag team partner and longtime friend, Natalya.

They say that anything can happen in the WWE, and it's very true during The Road to Wrestlemania. So, will we see the "Divas of Doom" reunion before the Grandest stage of them all?

What next in The Game-Animal feud?

After weeks of demand, Triple H awarded Batista a one-on-one match at Wrestlemania. But the battle was announced with the stipulation by the Game and will be a No Holds Barred Match.

When these former Evolution allies clashed at Wrestlemania 21 for the World Heavyweight Championship, it was The Animal who walked away with the victory. But after viciously attacking Triple H's mentor Ric Flair and provoking one of the most ruthless Superstars in history, there is every chance Batista may walk out on a losing note. And tonight both Superstars will be attendance as they seek momentum ahead of their match at Wrestlemania.

Raw tag team titles and rest of the roster

The Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival will defend their titles at Wrestlemania, or will they defend it much earlier then thought as the contenders wait in line. The likes of B-Team, Lucha House Party, Ascension and AOP were part of the title storyline months ago.

But its the team of Bobby Roode & Chad Gable and the team of Aleister Black & Ricochet who have taken over the contenders role off late. There is every chance the title could change hands before Wrestlemania, where there are rumours of a multi-team match set to be taking place.

With three weeks left for the biggest event of the year, we expect the other titles on the Raw roster being made official for the April 7 event soon. So, the Raw tag team titles, Women's tag team titles and the IC title will all know their potential challenges soon.

Apart from the aforementioned names, we will see regular names of Raw like Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Elias, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Riott Squad, Shelton Benjamin, McMahons and many other stars in action.