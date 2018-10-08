English

WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: October 8, 2018

By
WWE Raw SSD fall out poster (Image Courtesy: WWE)
Bengaluru, October 8: On tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw hosted at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois we will see fall outs from Super Show-Down and start of the build up for the all-women's PPV, Evolution and next month's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The main focus of tonight's Raw will be the reactions to events that happened in Melbourne. Undertaker, Kane, Triple H and Shawn Michaels celebrated together after the match until The Brothers of Destruction turned and took out DX to tease for a big tag team match in the future.

Meanwhile, the Shield stayed united again after attempts of the Dogs of War to break their trust and we will see what's in store for the two faction. Roman Reigns, who will next defend his title at Crown Jewel will have to contend with one more superstar as he goes up against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. However, there is no official news of Lesnar's appearance on the show.

We will also see what's in store for the Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, who is expected to defend her title against Nikki Bella on October 28 at Evolution. Plus, we expect to see a twist in Raw's managerial job as there are talks of Kurt Angle making a return soon.

Also, on Raw we expect to see the likes of Bayley, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Riott Squad, Alexa Bliss and more in action to add hype to the Evolution PPV.

Sony TEN 1 will show WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (October 9) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will be aired later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM via the same network.

In their final clash on Saturday, Triple H defeated The Undertaker, but The Deadman and his brother Kane attacked The Game and his buddy Shawn Michaels to confirm their war will continue.

At WWE Super Show-Down, Triple H and The Undertaker battled hard in their No Disqualification Match that shattered a table, bent steel and pushed both longtime rivals to their limits.

Both Shawn Michaels and Kane at ringside took full advantage of the NO DQ stipulation to interfere during the matchup and in the end it looked like all was well, but the Taker and Kane had other ideas.

WWE Universe witnessed four of the most iconic Superstars of all time make history Down Under in an incredible main event and we may see them in action at Crown Jewel as The Deadman and The Big Red Machine lashed out at The Game and HBK in a horrific display to plant seeds for the tag team matchup.

At WWE Super Show-Down, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey successfully teamed up with The Bella Twins to score a decisive victory over The Riott Squad. Rousey made the unthinkable by making Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan submit simultaneously to double Armbars.

Now, all eyes will be on who is Rousey's next opponent as she prepares to defend her title at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event, Evolution. There are talks that Nikki Bella will be her next challenger and that will be made known tonight as the PPV is just a fortnight away.

At the conclusion of Saturday's high-voltage Six-Man Tag Team Match, The Shield showed their unity yet again as they defeated Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

Fittingly, it was Dean Ambrose who scored the pinfall over The Showoff to put to bed any speculation that The Lunatic Fringe was at odds with his fellow Hounds of Justice. Ambrose was accidentally struck by Reigns during the fight and the Big Dog made up for it with a last ditch save of Ambrose from Strowman.

In the aftermath of that victory, The Shield showed they are the more formidable force in the promotion with their trademark fist bump. The future for Ambrose, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be known on Raw.

We expect reigns to feud with Strowman and as for the others they could also feud in one-on-one matches or we could ultimately see the end of Dogs of War.

John Cena with a new lean outlook helped Bobby Lashley put away Kevin Owens & Elias at Super Show-Down. The face pair will now hope that KO and The Living Truth change their tune when it comes to their contentious relationship with the WWE Universe.

And after Lashley's successful tag team pairing with the 16-time World Champion, Lio Rush has plenty to boast about on Raw in Chicago. So, Lashley and Rush will hope they will face new challenges rather than having to deal with Owens and Elias.

After losing three consecutive matches to Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension managed to win two straight against the burgeoning tag team thanks to the prodigious power of their resident big man, Konnor.

Konnor dispatched Gable two weeks ago and earned his second consecutive victory over veteran Bobby Roode. So, the two teams are expected to continue their feud yet again.

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, the Raw Tag Team division are busy in their feud with the Shield, but they will soon need to defend their titles and there are a few interested parties waiting in the wings.

The Revival, who took the champs to the limit couple of weeks ago in an outstanding match and looked just as crisp in their bout against The B-Team on Raw the following week look firm favourites at this point.

Meanwhile, The B-Team, who shocked Dash & Dawson in last week's match when Bo Dallas thwarted a Rocket Launcher and rolled up Dash Wilder for the win also can't be ruled out.

But, it is more likely AOP, who appeared out of nowhere to attack Dallas & Axel with the Super Collider after the match. Hence, the race for the Raw Tag Team Titles could be decided by the aforementioned teams.

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:08 [IST]
