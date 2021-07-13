WWE Monday Night Raw recap, results and highlights: July 12, 2021

Also on the show, the tag team champions were seen in separate singles matches alongside a Fatal-4-Way and a Falls Count Anywhere match which gave us a preview of the MITB Ladder Match.

Check out the recap and results from the July 12 episode of Raw:

– Raw kicked off with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff who passed away at the age of 71.

– Later, Xavier Woods defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the opening contest of the night. Lashley sent Woods head-first into the ring post and dropped him with a Spear before posing for his ladies in the ring. Woods used the time as he pinned Lashley with a roll-up. The champ was seething in the ring as Kofi and Woods made the exit.

- Alexa Bliss invited Doudrop to her Playground but Eva Marie joined her. Eva didn't let Doudrop talk with Bliss as she kept on mocking the host during the entire appearance.

– Jinder Mahal showed that Veer and Shanky got Drew McIntyre’s family sword refurnished, as he went on to break it. Backstage, Drew revealed that it was just a replica sword. As Mahal was standing in the ring, Drew destroyed Jinder’s motorcycle.

– Nikki A.S.H defeated Asuka, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way match. Eva Marie and Doudrop appeared at ringside during the match as the latter rammed Bliss into the barrier, mid-way through the match.

Bliss disappeared from the spot, right away. The match continued where Asuka dropped Naomi off the ring with a kick before applying the Asuka Lock submission on Nikki. Nikki countered the lock and pinned Asuka for the win.

– Ivar defeated RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in the next match. Styles caught Ivar with a Pele Kick but Ivar came right back out of the corner with the big seated splash for the pin to win.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Omos then defeated Erik in another singles bout. Omos dominated throughout the match before finishing it off with a two-handed chokeslam bomb in the middle of the ring.

– United States Champion Sheamus attacked Humberto Carrillo in a backstage segment. The officials pulled him apart when he had a staredown with Damian Priest.

– Sheamus (c) then defeated Humberto Carrillo to retain the United States Championship. The champion user his Brogue Kick finisher to finish the match. Afterward, Sheamus continued to attack Humberto, but Damian Priest made the save.

– Ricochet defeated John Morrison in the scheduled Falls Count Anywhere Match. Miz tried to squirt Ricochet with the Drip Stick but Riddle came out and handled the situation to neutralize things. The finish saw Ricochet putting Morrison through a ladder bridge with a high-flying move to get the pin-fall win.

– RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, Natalya. Before the match, Natalya was announced to be a part of the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Plus, Nattie and Tamina had a brief altercation with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, backstage.

In the match, Ripley got out of the Sharpshooter submission, sending Natalya into the turnbuckles. She connected with the Riptide for the win. Once the match was over, Charlotte Flair came out and attacked Ripley. Flair targeted her leg as she locked in the Figure-Four, hanging off the edge of the apron to stretch Ripley’s knee.

– MVP invited WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for The VIP Lounge in the main event segment. Lashley didn't come out at first, but he eventually did. He said MVP has done enough for his career, but his presence is making him weak.

Those champagnes or the ladies weren't needed by him. The All-Mighty said he appreciated what MVP had done for him, but all those bullsh*t needed to stop. He then proceeded to destroy the VIP Lounge and sent a warning to Kofi. Lashley left the ring, leaving MVP in shock as the final Raw from ThunderDome went off the air.