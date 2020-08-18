WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: August 17, 2020

Rey Mysterio was expected to attend the show with vengeance in mind, while WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was present in the house to make things interesting in the WWE Title picture at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here is how Raw before SummerSlam 2020 panned out:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off Monday Night Raw with a promo on the heinous attack of Randy Orton on Ric Flair. The camera cut to backstage where we saw RETRIBUTION attacking WWE crew who were in a production truck.

McIntyre rushed, backstage and had a conversation with the other locker room members about warding off the faction. Seth Rollins appeared to claim himself as the locker room leader that made McIntyre furious as he shoved Rollins off his feet before he left the scene.

Apollo Crews vs Shelton Benjamin was the opening contest of Raw as the 24/7 Champion R-Truth ran out to provide a distraction. Crews took advantage and pinned Shelton. As per the stipulation of the match, Shelton and Lashley will now be banned from ringside at SummerSlam.

Furious Hurt Business members then went on to attack Apollo inside the ring as Ricochet and Cedric Alexander ran down to make the save. MVP proposed a six-man tag team match later on the show, while Shelton dropped R-Truth to the floor to win the 24/7 Championship.

Which 2️⃣ Superstars from this crew should @WWEApollo pick to join him in a #6ManTag Elimination Match against The #HurtBusiness tonight?!



👇👇👇 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YHtdRm0Jd5 — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020

One half of the Viking Raiders, Ivar was defeated by Angel Garza via pinfall on Raw as Andrade provided a distraction. Once the match was over, video footage was shown and it was discovered that Zelina Vega was the one who poisoned Montez Ford's red glass a few weeks ago. Ford suddenly returned and attacked Andrade and Garza with tag partner Angelo Dawkins.

Next up on Raw, Mickie James vs Natalya was interrupted as Seth Rollins and Murphy came out and confronted Samoa Joe. The duo wanted to know if Joe had solid information about Rey Mysterio's possible return on the show.

Meanwhile, Mickie James was sent to the floor as the referee counted her out of the match and as a result Natalya won the match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley competed in a tag team match against Asuka and Shayna Baszler. Asuka neutralized Sasha Banks with the Asuka Lock. Baszler hit a Gutwrench Suplex on Bayley and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for a submission win.

Peyton Royce defeated Ruby Riott in a singles contest on Raw. Royce sent Riott into Morgan to send the later face-first on the floor and then hit the Deja Vu on a distracted Riott to secure the pinfall.

Another I I C O N I C victory as @PeytonRoyceWWE puts away @RubyRiottWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/92qDVJ7JJz — WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020

Later, Rey Mysterio and Dominik appeared on Raw to cut a promo on the heinous attack of Seth Rollins on the latter during last week's edition of the Monday Night show. Rollins eventually came out as Dominik brought out some Kendo Stick.

Rey helped Rollins get into the ring as Dominik unloaded some Kendo Stick shots on him. Murphy, however, helped Rollins to get away from the ring and retreat.

The Hurt Business faced Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali in a Six-Man Elimination Match as the fight came down to Lashley and Apollo from their respective teams. Lashley hit a devastating Spear on Apollo to pick up the win.

In the middle of the match, Cedric Alexander pinned Shelton Benjamin at ringside to win the 24/7 Title. He later defended the belt successfully against Akira Tozawa in a one-on-one match by getting a pinfall win by executing the Lumber Check.

On Raw Underground, Ivar, Dolph Ziggler, and Marina Shafir won their respective fights. The segment ended with Shafir having a confrontation with Nia Jax teasing a fight for next week.

A match took place next in which Montez Ford competed against Andrade. Zelina Vega tried to interfere as Ford was in control that led Bianca Belair to come out to the ring and slam her down to the mat. Ford took advantage and rolled up Andrade for the pinfall win.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in the final segment of Raw to cut a promo on Randy Orton’s attack on Ric Flair. He was done and was about to leave the ring, but Orton dropped him with an RKO outta nowhere and immediately followed up with the Punt Kick.

Drew McIntyre ran out and got into a brawl with Orton. The WWE Champion got the upper-hand by sending Orton to the Plexiglass barrier and then to the steel ring steps. Drew went on to check on a hurt Shawn Michaels, but Orton got back into the ring to hit an RKO on McIntyre to end the show.