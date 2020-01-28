WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 27, 2020

Multiple big appearances were expected along with the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. We were also supposed to hear from the men and women's Rumble winners from the red brand. Plus, a singles contest was announced between two women superstars who had extreme bad blood between them.

Check out the results from Raw after Royal Rumble:

2020 Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre opened the show choosing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent. He also threw a challenge to the locker room which was accepted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

McIntyre ended the match in minutes by hitting a Futureshock DDT followed by the Claymore Kick on Anderson and Gallows, respectively. Right after the match, Lesnar appeared from behind to nail an F5 on McIntyre.

The opening match of WWE RAW witnessed former Intercontinental Champion MVP returning to action against Rey Mysterio who picked up the pace with his pendant Seated Senton. MVP then hit crossbody followed by Ballin' Elbow Drop to fire back. But Mysterio soon positioned MVP for the 619 and executed it successfully. He dropped a splash on MVP to get the victory.

Aleister Black defeated an enhancement talent named Kenneth Johnson within a few seconds by hitting a Black Mass.

No more waiting for a fight. As of tonight, @WWEAleister vows to "bring the fight" to the #RAW locker room. pic.twitter.com/oEhbs4eKOX — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defended WWE RAW Tag Team Titles against Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, next. Before the match went down, both the teams cut promos and Viking Raiders neutralized AOP from ringside. Despite that, Rollins saved Murphy from digesting a Swanton Bomb from Owens. Murphy then rocked Owens with a big knee and picked up the win with a roll-up.

A rematch from Royal Rumble pre-show for the United States Title Match took place on WWE Raw between Humberto Carrillo and Andrade. The challenger unloaded on Andrade to take control in the early part of the match. Andrade pushed Carrillo to the ring post to gain back some momentums. But Carrillo hit a Moonsault off the top rope after which Zelina Vega attacked him from the back to disqualify the match.

Charlotte Flair cut a promo on WWE Raw to talk about her Royal Rumble win. Asuka interrupted claiming she would have won the Women's Rumble match if she was in it.

It sounded a challenge for The Queen as these two locked horns in a match. Flair locked in the Figure Eight submission move which was broken by Kairi Sane with an elbow drop. The match got disqualified after which Charlotte took down both the tag champs.

WWE 24/7 title changed hands a couple of times on WWE Raw. Mojo Rawley won back the gold from R-Truth to stand tall in the end.

Liv Morgan vs. Lana was the next scheduled matchup on WWE Raw where Liv took control with some early offenses. But Lana came back with a big kick followed by a Suplex. Liv countered with an Enziguiri and a Springboard Flatliner to secure the win.

Erick Rowan squashed an enhancement talent Branden Vice with two of his pendant Iron Claw Chokeslams.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was out in the final segment of RAW to revisit his emotional journey to the 2020 Royal Rumble return. Fans gave thunderous pops to his promo until Randy Orton came out to have a reunion session with him.

Suddenly Orton hit Edge with an RKO and brought two chairs. He placed a chair under Edge’s head and smashed the other on the back of the neck. Edge was completely laid out in the ring as Orton enjoyed the view to send the show off-air.