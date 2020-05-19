WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: May 18, 2020

Apart from this headliner, the women's tag team titles were on the line in a rematch from last week. Also, the era of the new Raw Women's Champion kicked off on the show that aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results from RAW:

Charly Caruso invited Randy Orton to the ring to open this week's RAW. The Viper took the mic in hand and went on a rant until Edge came out to interrupt. The duo started yelling at each other until Edge accepted the challenge laid down by Orton, last week. The commentators confirm that Edge vs. Orton in a pure wrestling match is happening at Backlash.

After Seth Rollins cut a heel promo on hurting Rey Mysterio, last week, Humberto Carrillo showed up and wanted to fight him on Rey's behalf. Rollins wasn't ready and so his disciple Murphy competed in the match. Rollins distracted Carrillo while doing a Springboard allowing Murphy to connect with Murphy's Law for the victory.

Another short match followed next on Raw between Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott. Riott ducked a big boot from Flair and tried to hit the Riott Kick. Flair avoided and applied the Figure Four. She bridged that into Figure Eight to pick up the submission win.

The new Raw Women’s Champion received a celebration inside the ring courtesy of her tag team partner Kairi Sane. They had a good time in the decorated ring until Nia Jax intervened. Jax went on a rant on how Becky handed Asuka the title, last week. Asuka had heard enough of Jax's trash and hit a Hip Attack to send her outside the ring.

Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth by applying the Full Nelson in a squash match on Raw. MVP appeared on the ramp to applaud Lashley's in-ring presence. Apparently, MVP is ruining Lashley and Lana's marriage as we see the latter one throwing a tantrum, backstage.

The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Titles took place next on Raw. Bliss was in control as she hit a right hand on Kay and delivered a Twisted Bliss off the top rope. Royce broke the pinfall by pulling Bliss outside the ring. She rammed Bliss into the ring post three times as the referee disqualified the match allowing the champions to retain.

Backstage on WWE Raw, Nia Jax attacked Kairi Sane from behind to left her injured. Later, Asuka pounced on Jax by pulling her hair. The champion downed Jax and sought retribution.

Shayna Baszler and Natalya competed, next on Raw in a submission match. Natalya was in control by locking in her pendant Sharpshooter. Baszler broke the lock but then got caught into a Knee Bar. Baszler countered with a Kirifuda Clutch, out of nowhere to get the submission victory.

Kevin Owens was back on Raw with his talk show where Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Angel Garza, and WWE United States Champion Andrade were the guests. Vega was sick of listening that her stable is falling apart. So she started to create a hostile environment for Owens. Apollo Crews made his return to provide backup to Owens and thereby set up a tag team match.

Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens competed against Andrade and Angel Garza. Theory accidentally hit a forearm on Andrade and distracted himself. This allowed Crews to hit Theory with a Sitdown Powerbomb to get the victory. Andrade was furious with this and attacked Theory after the match to disassociate him from the heel faction.

Aleister Black vs Murphy started on Raw while Theory was still down at ringside. Black was in full control of the match and looked forward to hitting the Black Mass on Murphy when Theory ran into the ring and attacked Black to disqualify the match. Theory then became Rollins' new disciple by hugging him inside the ring.

This week's RAW main event featured a non-title match between Drew McIntyre and King Baron Corbin. MVP and Bobby Lashley sat on the ramp to watch the match. Corbin hit a Deep-Six on McIntyre and went for the End of Days but instead ended up getting a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt. McIntyre followed up with pendant Claymore Kick to get the win and close the show as Lashley looked on.