WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 2, 2019

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman also found it hard to get on the same page on the show, which hosted the King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal matchups to select not two but three semifinalists from Raw. Plus a shocking heel-turn concluded the show which was took place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

WWE Universal and Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman made their way out to the ring to sign the contract for the Universal title match at Clash of Champions. Soon, The OC - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interrupted the pair to claim that they do not have any title match at the PPV, so they insisted that they will not let anyone participate in it as well.

Meanwhile, AJ also tore contract. This led to a huge brawl inside the ring and it was later converted into the opening contest of the night where Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman took on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match. AJ tried to interfere during this short match which Rollins won via a simple roll-up on Anderson.

The OC members were irate after the match as they attacked Rollins and Strowman. Roode and Ziggler also joined them to allow the OCs to hit a Magic Killer on Strowman whereas AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins to end the opening segment.

Meanwhile, Ziggler and Roode were still in the ring as they had a tag team match set up against Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder next. Ryder hit Rooder knees in the corner and a missile dropkick to Roode. He tried to hit the Ruff Ryder but Roode blocked it. Ryder tagged in Hawkins who received a Superkick from Ziggler. Roode then connected with the Glorious DDT to pick up the victory.

Next up, Lacey Evans had a scheduled match on Raw against Natalya who delivered a shoulder block on the ramp before the match began. Evans still took control of the match by targeting the injured arm of her opponent. Natalya hit back with a pair of clotheslines and then the discus clothesline. She went for the Sharpshooter but Evans took a cheap shot and followed up with the Women's Right to pick up the win.

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch walked into the show to a huge reception from the Baltimore crowd. She talked about the heel antics of Sasha Banks ever since her comeback after Summerslam and also challenged her to a title match. Banks came out and stated that she will compete on her terms. So the match was confirmed to take place at Clash of Champions PPV, as per her demand.

Cedric Alexander was not fully fit walking into the King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match against Baron Corbin. The OCs attacked him at the backstage to injure his arms. He still controlled the match for the better part with offensive moves before Corbin turned him upside down in the corner. He delivered a Deep Sic for near fall. Cedric countered with a Michinoku Driver but missed a top rope move. Corbin planted him with an End of Days to get the win and advance to the semi-finale of KOTR tournament.

The last King of the Ring Quarterfinal match from Raw took place between Samoa Joe and Ricochet. Samoa Joe was mostly in control of the match by hitting the bad legs of Ricochet who came back hitting a Blockbuster followed by a Shooting Star Press. Joe caught him with a Coquina Clutch on the top rope as both men fell on the mat to get counted out. Later referee announced that Corbin will have to face both Joe and Ricochet in a triple threat in the semifinal match next week.

Cesaro vs. The Miz was the next match lineup on Raw. The match was controlled by Cesaro until Miz dropped him with a neckbreaker. Cesaro caught Miz with a Superplex but Miz nailed him with a DDT. Miz soon digested an Uppercut but countered it with a sudden Skull Crush Finale to get the victory.

A Women's Championship Showcase Match was the main event of Raw where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teamed up against Becky Lynch and Bayley. Sasha Banks made her presence felt on the show by appearing on the ramp. She decided to run out to the ring and attack Lynch when she was in control by hitting a Bexploder Suplex on Nikki Cross. The referee disqualified the match as Banks unloaded some chair shots on Lynch. Soon, Bayley joined Banks in the beatdown turning heel on Lynch. Fans applauded this villainous turn of Bayley as the two best friends destroyed Lynch with chairs in hand as the show went off air.