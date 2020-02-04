WWE Monday Night Raw results and recap: February 3, 2020

Plus, Lana and Liv Morgan competed in a rematch from last week, while a triple threat main event match to crown a new number one contender for the WWE Championship also happened on the show which took place at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Check out the results and recap of WWE Monday Night Raw:

Randy Orton refused to explain his attack on Edge

Randy Orton came out to explain why he attacked Edge in the kick-off segment of RAW. Fans present in the arena greeted him with loud boos as he waited to start off with his speech. But boos got bigger and he decided to exit the ring without saying a word.

Liv Morgan def. Lana; Ruby Riott returned to attack Liv after the match

Liv Morgan competed against Lana in the opening contest of RAW where the latter one faked a wrist injury to take advantage of her opponent. But soon Morgan rolled up Lana to pick up the consecutive second win. Once the match was over, Ruby Riott made her return to unload on her former Riott Squad partner, Liv Morgan and left her lying inside the ring.

Drew McIntyre def. 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley

WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley was defeated by Drew McIntyre within just three seconds after digesting a Claymore Kick.

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy & AOP def. Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Six-Man Tag Team Elimination Match)

An Elimination Match was reserved on WWE Raw where Kevin Owens teamed with The Viking Raiders against Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain. Erik had to leave the match in the middle as he was injured.

Owens was in control against Rezar in the closing moments with a Cannonball. But Rollins distracted him allowing Rezar to hit two back to back Spinebusters on Owens to get the victory.

Aleister Black def. Eric Young

Aleister Black defeated Eric Young on Raw with a Black Mass in another squash match.

Rey Mysterio def. Angel Garza via Disqualification

Zelina Vega accompanied Angel Garza on Raw to confront Humberto Carrillo. Garza hit The Wing Clipper and tried to plant Carrillo on the exposed concrete until Rey Mysterio came to have a match with him. It had a disqualified end after Garza hit a Superkick via Vega's distraction followed by a Hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor.

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley confronted Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair delivered a promo on Raw about her defeating both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion. Soon, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley appeared to say that she is the one who Flair has never beaten. So she suggested why don't they fight at WrestleMania 36. But Flair smirked at her and chose to walk away from the ring without letting her decision known.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Natalya and challenged Becky Lynch to a Raw Women's Title rematch

One half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka appeared to compete against Natalya on Raw. Nattie locked in the Sharpshooter but Asuka countered with the Asuka Lock using Kairi Sane's distraction as help to win the match.

After the win, Asuka laid down a challenge to Becky Lynch for a title rematch. The women's champion came out to accept it right away and make the exit before dropping Sane with an elbow.

Ricochet def. Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet in a Triple Threat lineup for a WWE Championship Shot was the main event of this week's RAW. Ricochet capitalized on a Superplex by nailing a 630-splash on a laid-out Lashley to pick up the win. He could barely celebrate the victory as Brock Lesnar rushed to the ring and planted him with an F5 to end the show.