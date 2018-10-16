WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 15, 2018

The first two matches filled up the remaining two slots from the red brand for the world cup tournament. Plus, we saw Ronda Rousey and Brothers of Destruction respond to their challengers, who had thier says last week on Raw.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre opened the show. They claimed to break The Shield, forever as they used the fact that Dean Ambrose walked out on his Shield bretheren. The heel trio also added that the Hounds of Justice will never be the same again.

Having heard enough of what was said about them, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins arrived at the scene and claimed there was nothing to worry as they said the Lunatic Fringe will join them soon. Then soon we moved on to the world cup qualifier.

Rollins and McIntyre started the match with headlocks. They traded the headlocks until Rollins gave a dropkick. McIntyre soon hit back with a big boot and later blocked Rollins from a suicidal dive by hitting a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Rollins bounced back with a superkick which forced Ziggler to distract. Ambrose showed up to take care of him as Rollins hit the stomp on McIntyre on the floor to win via a count out.

The Undertaker and Kane featured in a creepy backstage segment. They stated that the DX reunion is based on lies. And the demonic duo ended their speech by stating the war come to an end at Crown Jewel. On November 2nd, they will Rest in Peace.

Next up, Tamina Snuka returned to action to team up with Dana Brooke to take on Nia Jax and Ember Moon. Snuka was able to lift Jax up and hit a Samoan Drop. But Moon was able to make the tag and hit the Eclipse for the win.

Later, Dean Ambrose came out for the second qualifier on Raw to take on Dolph Ziggler. He was in full control by connecting with moves like neckbreaker and a clover-leaf submission hold. He also gave a double chicken-wing facebuster for a near fall. A chaos broke outside the ring between McIntyre and Rollins. This distraction allowed Ziggler to give a superkick to Ambrose to get the win.

Finn Balor featured in a rematch against Jinder Mahal. He picked up an easy win via a Slingblade followed by a Coup De Grace.

After the match, Bobby Lashley made his entrance and Lio Rush talked trash confronting Balor. Later, Lashley took on Tyler Breeze in a match which he won quickly by hitting a scoop powerslam and an over-the-shoulder spinning slam.

Next up, Trish Stratus and Lita were out there to continue their storyline for Evolution PPV. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James soon came out and started a verbal confrontation with the two legends. The two Hall of Famers invited them for a fight, but the duo walked away.

Later, Natalya competed in a singles contest against Ruby Riott. Sarah Logan got the match disqualified by attacking Nattie from behind. Sasha Banks and Bayley soon came out to save Nattie from the Riott Squad.

The Conquistador aka Kurt Angle was forced to compete in a match against AOP in a handicap match. The group won the match quickly only to find out a jobber behind the mask. Meanwhile, Angle came out of nowhere to deliver an Angle Slam to Corbin on the ramp.

Later, Elias tried to deliver a music performance, but Apollo Crews interrupted him. He put Elias down with a powerslam before walking off. So, looks like Elias has a new rival now.

The main event of the night featured Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre against The Shield. Two teams suffered communication problems during the match. But The Shield stood tall delivering a Triple Powerbomb to get the win. Strowman was not happy and planted Ziggler with a Running Powerslam. McIntyre then put Strowman down with a Claymore Kick to end this week's Raw.