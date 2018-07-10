WWE Monday Night Raw results with video highlights: July 9, 2018

Roman Reigns kicked off Raw for a second straight week and called out his opponent in Extreme Rules, Bobby Lashley to have a confrontation with him. 'Bob' instead came out and started trading punches with him. The Raw GM and the roster came out to separate the pair but failed. Reigns delivered a plancha on Lashley to get upper hand and left the ring.

Next up, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James teamed up to take on Nia Jax and Natalya. Nattie was fully pumped for the fight and tried to lock the Sharpshooter straight away. James dodged it but she fell victim to a huge leg-drop from Nia Jax to digest the loss. Bliss attacked Nia from the back with a Kendo Stick, but an unmoved Nia grabbed the stick and broke it into two halves to send the scared champion away.

Later, main event participant, Seth Rollins appeared in front of the crowd to cut a promo. He talked about getting different nicknames from the crowd and said from this Sunday, he will be known as The Ironman of the company. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre interrupted him to have a confrontation. Rollins provoked McIntyre with some nasty comments which prompted him to challenge Rollins to a match, and the former IC Champ obliged to confirm the main event of the night.

After actions from last week, Kevin Owens was scared and hiding from Braun Strowman for the entire episode. He took shelter in Kurt Angle's office to dodge the monster. But Strowman came into the office and found him. He could not touch him since doctors had not cleared him medically to be in wrestling action. However, Owens will no where to hide this Sunday as he will have to face Strowman inside steel cage at Extreme Rules.

Next up, Finn Balor and Bobby Roode teamed up to take on the team of Constable Corbin and Elias. Roode sent Corbin into the ring steps and hit the spinebuster on Elias to set up for a DDT, but Corbin hit the End of Days from the back to get the win.

Later, in a cutscene promo, Sasha Banks and Bayley were seen where they continued their therapy sessions on the show.

Next up, Bo Dallas defeated Matt Hardy with a neckbreaker in a one-on-one matchup. After the match, Hardy and Wyatt hit their finishers on Dallas and Axel to keep them laying on the mat. While, Mojo Rawley pinned No Way Jose after hitting an Alabama Slam and in women's division action, Ember Moon competed in rematch from last week against Liv Morgan. She put away Morgan with jackknife cover.

After what transpired earlier in the night, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre became the main event of WWE Raw. The match had a stipulation attached to it - if McIntyre losses he will be banned from Extreme Rules. Rollins came back even after digesting a Glasgow Kick from McIntyre. He hit the Curb Stomp on Ziggler to even things. However, McIntyre took advantage of this distraction and hit a Claymore for the win to end the show.