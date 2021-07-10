WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Title Match removed; New Ladder Match participants set

The line-up for the 2021 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match was finalized as Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro to qualify. The latter was busted open after his head hit hard on the exposed turnbuckles during the qualifier. Rollins capitalized on it and nailed his Stomp finisher on Cesaro for the win.

In the other qualifying match, bad luck for Baron Corbin continued as he went through another major loss. Nakamura downed him with some stiff kicks to the body before running with the Kinshasa move to get another win over Corbin and head into the MITB Ladder Match.

Rollins and Nakamura have joined Big E, Kevin Owens from SmackDown and Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre from Raw as the participants in the men's MITB Ladder match.

An "I Quit" match between Bayley and SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair was previously announced for the 2021 Money in the Bank which is now nixed out as Bayley will be out of action with an injury. WWE Official Sonya Deville announced on SmackDown that the Role Model may be absent for nine months as the match had to be scrapped.

It was then announced that Belair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella during next Friday's SmackDown as WWE hits the road with live fans in the audience. That show will go down on July 18 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Since Carmella received the title shot, she was removed from the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Liv Morgan was named as her replacement. She once again complained about Deville playing favoritism with the likes of Carmella or Zelina Vega after which the WWE Official inserted her into the fray.

Liv thus has joined Zelina Vega (from SmackDown), Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss (from Raw) as the confirmed entrants in the 2021 women's MITB match. That being said, there are still two blue brand spots to be filled on the next Friday's go-home show for the upcoming PPV event.

The 2021 WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The updated card for the show stands as follows.

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)