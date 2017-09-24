WWE No Mercy 2017 Match Card, preview & schedule

Bengaluru, September 24: After bringing back the No Mercy PPV, last year in the WWE PPV calendar, this will mark the thirteenth event under the chronology. The event has shaped up to be one of the biggest nights in the WWE with two Wrestlemania-worthy matchups.

The Universal Championship will be on the line between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman while in the main event two franchise players of the WWE, John Cena and Roman Reigns will lock horns for the first time in a single match.

Being a WWE Network-exclusive event, no live telecast will be available on Indian television. Only, the repeat telecast will be broadcasted by the Sony Ten Network.

Check out the TV schedule for the show to be hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California:

Live Streaming: Monday, September 25th, 5.30 AM (WWE Network)

Repeat telecast: Monday, September 25th, 6 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Wednesday, September 27th, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Sunday, October 1st, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Here is the full match card of the event alongside predictions:

Neville vs. Enzo Amore (Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: Technically and as per storyline basis, Enzo Amore is a no matchup to the champion, Neville. There’s no way that the WWE fans believe that Enzo can beat the King of the Cruiserweights just because he sells good merchandise. This should be squash match in favor of the champ.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Prediction: This second match was organized to give Bray Wyatt the upper hand in the future. He might get to the main event spot following No Mercy. The Demon King persona of Balor will not be present for the same reason. So, the eater of the world if a clear favorite for this match.

The Miz vs. Jason Jordan (Intercontinental Championship)

Prediction: Although, Jason Jordan is on a roll, lately, he is still not considered as a championship material. The entourage members will turn out to be the deciding factor to let the champion retain his title at No Mercy.

Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus-Cesaro (WWE Raw tag team championship)

Prediction: The tag team championship reign has just begun for Ambrose-Rollins and they are not likely to lose it, this early. Plus, Sheamus is expected to miss Raw for sometimes post No Mercy which also indicates that they are not going to win back the title.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma (Fatal-4-way Raw Women’s Championship)

Prediction: Playing hot potato with the Raw women’s title might not work, at this moment. So, Alexa Bliss is expected to retain her title at the PPV. However, Nia Jax might put up a dominant show to get a singles title matchup in the near future.

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (Universal championship)

Prediction: Although Braun Strowman is the strongest contender for the title, he is not supposed to snatch the title. The beast will somehow manage to escape No Mercy with the title in hand and still the winner. Following the show, he is expected to go into a long hiatus.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Prediction: This 'one of a kind’ match is going to steal the show, no matter what. We can’t see a Reigns vs. Cena, quite often. As for the result, Reigns should get a clean win on Cena to establish his legacy. There’s a slight chance that The Undertaker might interfere this costing Cena the match and set up a feud for Survivor Series.